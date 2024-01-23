Hundreds of students without safe drinking water at Carleton University

For several days, students living at a Carleton University residence have been without safe drinking water after a water main break across the street.

It shut off the water at both Prescott House residence and Mackenzie Building, which houses classrooms.

Students had no water at all for four days following the break, leaving them unable to do things like shower or use the toilet.

"I'm on the seventh floor," said student Laura Gillis. "So, you have to go down the elevator and then get into the tunnels and walk to another building and walk to its bathroom."

The water came back on Friday but, according to the university, it is still not safe to drink.

In an online update to students, Carleton University says the water has been sent for testing and may appear discoloured or have different flows.

"A huge problem has been created for our students and this has affected their mental health, well-being and especially during their academic year," said president of the Rideau River Resident Association, Kamran Azizli.

Bottles of water and water filling stations are being provided to nearly 400 students.

Access to other bathrooms on campus were also provided when students had no water at all.

"We had to walk all the way across campus to actually have a shower and, for me, I can't go to class if I haven't showered," said student, Malik Yakubu.

Carleton University student Malik Yakubu enters his campus residence on Tuesday, January 23, 2024 (Katelyn Wilson CTV News).

It's unknown if the water poses a health risk.

The university tells CTV News Ottawa that health and safety is top priority and water testing results are expected Wednesday.