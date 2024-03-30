Hundreds of families enjoy the Easter long weekend in Ottawa

It’s a busy weekend in Ottawa with Easter events across the city, many of which are sold out.

At The Log Farm, a family farm in Nepean, hundreds of families came out for one of the busiest weekends of the year.

"We sold out yesterday, today, tomorrow and Monday for the whole weekend and we’re averaging about 750 to 800 people each day," said owner Larry Orr.

For 5-year-old Denver and her family, the event has become an annual tradition.

"It’s actually our third year that we’ve come here and we just love Easter and the farm, everything is here for the kids," said her mom, Stephanie Lavoie.

The Easter egg hunt was a huge hit, but it’s not the only thing people were on the hunt for this weekend.

The sugar bush was only a quick wagon ride away, where families were armed with buckets to collect sap.

"We had some warm days early in February and then the sap started running and then it got cold again and it’s kind of been up and down," said owner Ryan Orr.

At Valleyview Little Animal Farm, its opening weekend was filled with the sights and sounds of spring, which included baby animals.

"We have some baby goats. We have a few mothers that haven’t given birth yet – I’m thinking they are waiting for warmer weather. We also have some baby bunnies visiting for the weekend and two new pigs, Otis and Pearl," said owner Heather Brophy.

It too kicked off the weekend with an Easter egg hunt and train rides.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a sunny long weekend with temperatures in the double digits.