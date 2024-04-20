Hundreds line up for return of Golden Palace half-price egg roll event

Ottawa's oldest Chinese restaurant is serving up its famous egg rolls for half-price again.

In celebration of its 64th anniversary, Golden Palace restaurant is serving up 6,400 egg rolls for the hundreds of people who lined up down Carling Avenue to have a taste, an annual tradition going back 14 years.

A little rain and wind on Saturday morning didn't stop people from waiting starting at 6 a.m. for Golden Palace to open its doors at 11 a.m.

In addition, the first 64 customers who braved the rain were given a $25 gift card.

The event was supposed to take place earlier this month, but inclement weather pushed the date of the annual event to April 20.

It's become a tradition for Ann Hughes and her family, who made the drive from Kanata bright and early to purchase a dozen egg rolls.

"Get up at five o'clock to be here for 5:30 or 6 a.m. to be sure you’re first or second in line," Hughes said.

Hughes and her sister Cathy Harper have been patrons of the restaurant since they were children.

"Dad would come home on the weekend and have Chinese food and the staple was the egg rolls – everyone wanted the egg rolls," Hughes said.

"I think it’s the continuity of being handed down from generation to generation so the recipes pretty much stay the same. They don’t get changed a lot."

The recipe for the fried rolls has been a secret family recipe since the restaurant opened at the same Carling Avenue location in 1960. Everything is prepared fresh and never frozen.

"This is the only really good Chinese restaurant that’s left," said Evan Richins, who was also waiting to get a dozen egg rolls.

"There aren’t many left and half off – I’ve loved egg rolls my whole life. I can eat them forever."

In the 64 years since the restaurant has been open, staff say they’ve seen generations of families come through the doors and grow with the restaurant, loyalty they say, they're grateful for.

"It gives us goosebumps, we’ve been dealing with five generations," said Sam Wong, the restaurant manager for Golden Palace.

"Imagine that, five generations of families. When you come to work every day it’s like family. You see, babies, parents and grandparents."