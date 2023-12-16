Hundreds drop by Ottawa's Taffy Lane for its Christmas display

A visit to Taffy Lane in Orléans is an Ottawa staple this time of year where inflated snowmen, a rooftop reindeer and illuminated trees light up each night of December.

It’s the season Tony Sullivan looks forward every year.

"I got a nickname for this guy, his name is Jim," he said, referring to an inflatable Grinch on his lawn among dozens of other holiday decor. "We do it to put a smile on people's faces and to brighten up their lives."

Sullivan's is one of the dozens of homes near and along Taffy Lane. The east Ottawa neighbourhood has been known to light up the holidays since the 1970s.

"A lot of people come here. We've had people from Japan, San Francisco, Netherlands all coming to see Taffy Lane," said Peter Abercrombie who has been doing this for more than 40 years. "Sixty-five houses on the street. We usually light up after 5 until 11 p.m."

In recent years, Sullivan and his wife Jocelyn would greet visitors by handing out chocolate and candy canes in exchange for monetary donations.

"I think it was born out of COVID, looking for something positive to do," said Sullivan. "The first year in ten nights we raised almost $20,000... We couldn't believe it."

That money went towards the food bank, the Ottawa Mission, Shepherds of Good Hope, CHEO and the Ottawa Heart Institute.

For Sullivan, it's a labour of love and he's not done yet. The latest addition is a miniature Santa house, bound to bring Christmas joy to those on Taffy Lane.

"We'll be out here every night between now and Christmas," he said. "We started giving candy canes out to everybody just to show our granddaughter the spirit of Christmas."