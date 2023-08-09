Humid Wednesday with chance of showers

It will be another humid day in the capital with a chance of afternoon showers and a risk of a thunderstorm.

Fog patches that covered parts of the region will dissipate Wednesday morning.

Wednesday's high is 27C and it will feel closer to 34 with the humidex.

Overnight the temperature will drop to 15C.

Thursday is expected to start with a mix of sun and cloud before rain moves in. Temperatures will be slightly below average for the rest of the week.

Thursday's high is 22C with a low of 15C.

There's a 30 per cent chance of showers on Friday with a high of 24 and low of 14C.

Showers are also possible on the weekend with a forecasted high of 23C for both Saturday and Sunday.