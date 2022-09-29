Human remains found at Vanier apartment building
Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.
Workers at the three-storey building at 147 Deschamps Ave. made the discovery on Wednesday.
Ottawa police confirmed they were called to the site just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.
"Digging at the location uncovered what are believed to be human remains," police said in a statement.
They said the investigation is ongoing, but declined to give further details.
More to come...
