Human remains found at Vanier apartment building

Construction crews working at an apartment building in Vanier have uncovered human remains at the site.

Workers at the three-storey building at 147 Deschamps Ave. made the discovery on Wednesday.

Ottawa police confirmed they were called to the site just before 3 p.m. Wednesday.

"Digging at the location uncovered what are believed to be human remains," police said in a statement.

They said the investigation is ongoing, but declined to give further details.

More to come...