How much money can you expect from the Loblaw lawsuit settlement?

Loblaw and its parent company George Weston revealed Thursday it would pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit connected with an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.

The question many shoppers are asking is how much of that money might end up in their bank accounts.

Jennifer Quaid is a competition law expert at the University of Ottawa.

She offered her best guess to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.