OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • How much money can you expect from the Loblaw lawsuit settlement?

    Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing their best-before date. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim) Loblaw Cos. Ltd. says it's reversing course on a decision to reduce its discounts on grocery items nearing their best-before date. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Vincent Elkaim)
    Share

    Loblaw and its parent company George Weston revealed Thursday it would pay $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit connected with an alleged bread price-fixing scheme.

    The question many shoppers are asking is how much of that money might end up in their bank accounts.

    Jennifer Quaid is a competition law expert at the University of Ottawa.

    She offered her best guess to Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Major Canadian bank dealing with direct deposit outage on pay day

    Scotiabank has acknowledged technical difficulties affecting direct deposits as clients report missed payments Friday morning. On Friday morning, the bank's client services phone line was playing an automated message assuring customers that work was underway to rectify the outage.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News