Hottest day of the summer in Ottawa

A hot and humid Sunday is in the forecast for Ottawa, on what will be the hottest day of the summer so far in the capital.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud today, with a high of 31 C. With the humidex it will feel like 35 degrees.

Increasing cloudiness overnight. Low 18 C.

Monday will be cloudy with a 70 per cent chance of showers later in the morning and in the afternoon. There is a risk of a thunderstorm. High 26 C, with the humidex making it feel like 33 degrees.

Tuesday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a slight chance of showers. High 30 C.

The outlook for Wednesday is a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 29 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 27 C and a low of 16 C.

BEACHES

You can cool off at city of Ottawa beaches today.

Ottawa Public Health says it's safe to go swimming at Britannia Beach, Mooney's Bay Beach and Petrie Island East Bay and River Beaches.

Westboro Beach is closed this summer due to construction.