Hot, humid day ahead for Ottawa
The stretch of hot weather continues in the capital on Tuesday.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 29 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 31.
The UV index will be 8, or very high.
Skies will stay clear this evening and temperatures will fall to 13 C overnight.
It will be even warmer in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for sunshine and a high of 32 C. It will feel more like 34 with the humidex.
Skies will stay clear Wednesday evening and the overnight low will be 16 C.
Record-breaking warm temperatures are possible in the capital on Thursday. The forecast calls for sunny skies and a high of 32 C.
According to Environment Canada, the record-high for June 1 in Ottawa is 29.6 C, set in 2011.
A few clouds will roll in Thursday evening and temperatures will fall to 17 C overnight.
