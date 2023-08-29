Hot and humid Tuesday ahead for Ottawa

It will be a hot and sunny Tuesday in the capital.

Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 32.

Skies will clear this evening, but clouds will roll in around midnight. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will fall to 15 C.

It will be cloudy in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The high will be only 18 C.

Skies will clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will drop to 8 C overnight.

The sunshine will return on Thursday. Expect sunny skies and a high of 23 C.