Hot and humid Tuesday ahead for Ottawa
It will be a hot and sunny Tuesday in the capital.
Environment Canada’s weather forecast calls for a mix of sun and cloud and a high of 27 C. The humidex will make it feel more like 32.
Skies will clear this evening, but clouds will roll in around midnight. There will be a 60 per cent chance of showers overnight. Temperatures will fall to 15 C.
It will be cloudy in the capital tomorrow. Wednesday’s forecast calls for a 60 per cent chance of showers in the morning. The high will be only 18 C.
Skies will clear Wednesday evening and temperatures will drop to 8 C overnight.
The sunshine will return on Thursday. Expect sunny skies and a high of 23 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Here's what's open and closed in Ottawa this Labour Day
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
Some fires held in N.W.T. while others threaten communities. Here's where
In some parts of the Northwest Territories crews have been successful in holding off fires, while other communities brace for more 'extreme' fire behaviour.
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
Canadian government admits new passports susceptible to curling
Travelling to a hot area outside of Canada anytime soon? If you have one of the new passports, it may curl up when exposed to heat and humidity, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada.
Average asking rent hit a record-high of $2,078 in July: report
According to a new report from Rentals, In July, the Canadian rental market hit a record high with an average asking rent of $2,078, marking an 8.9 per cent annual increase.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Some Canadians are seeing their new passports curl, a trial date is set for Donald Trump, and Florida braces for a dangerous Hurricane Idalia. Here's what you need to know to start your day.
Poor mental health, violence among threats to children in Canada: report
Unintentional and preventable injuries, poor mental health and violence against children and youth have been identified as some of the top threats to children in Canada, according to a new report from Children First Canada.
Idalia strengthens to a hurricane, dangerous storm surges are forecast for Florida's Gulf Coast
Idalia became a hurricane on Tuesday as it intensified on a path toward Florida's Gulf coast, with the National Hurricane Center warning of an increasing risk of life-threatening storm surge and dangerous hurricane-force winds in Florida in the next two days.
Booking a flight? Google can now tell if you should book now or later
Travelling outside of Canada anytime soon? Google Flights’ new features can make your buck run longer.
Atlantic
-
Franklin remains Category 4 hurricane, still tracking south of Atlantic Canada
The National Hurricane Center says Franklin remains a powerful Category 4 hurricane as it moves northward in the Atlantic.
-
'Their heads are in the proverbial sand': RCMP leader urged force to formally apologize after MCC report
There are renewed calls for the RCMP to formally apologize for its actions - and inactions - during Nova Scotia's mass shooting, and a newly-released internal memo says top officials wanted it to happen shortly after the Mass Casualty Commission released its final report back in the spring.
-
Quebec man charged with first-degree murder in connection to N.B. homicide: RCMP
Saint Léonard RCMP has charged a 44-year-old man from Fermont, Que., with first-degree murder in connection to a 2021 homicide in Rivière-Verte, N.B.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Developers tried to sell Greenbelt properties amid ongoing government discussions, Ford says
Premier Doug Ford says his government is considering placing two properties back into the Ontario Greenbelt after it was discovered that developers quietly listed the land for sale while discussions were still ongoing.
-
'Parents must be fully involved' in student's decision to change pronouns, Ontario education minister says
Ontario’s education minister said he believes “parents must be fully involved” if their child chooses to use a different pronoun at school.
-
Man critically injured in downtown assault: Toronto police
A man was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after an assault in the city’s downtown core on Monday night, Toronto police say.
Montreal
-
Traces of accelerant at site of Old Montreal fire that left 7 dead
Montreal police say traces of 'accelerant' were discovered at the scene of the fire in Old Montreal that left seven people dead. It is being investigated as a criminal act.
-
New women's pro hockey league provides sneak peak on its 6 markets: 3 in U.S. along with Montreal, Toronto and Ottawa
The newly established Professional Women's Hockey League provided a sneak peak as to where it's six franchises will be based Monday night, a day before it is scheduled to make the news official.
-
Quebec Solidaire wants emergency aid for farmers after extreme weather events
Québec Solidaire (QS) is calling on the Quebec government to grant emergency aid to the farming sector, which has been badly hit by extreme weather events this summer.
Northern Ontario
-
Neurosurgeon pulls live worm from brain of Australian woman hospitalized with 'mystery illness'
A neurosurgeon investigating a woman's mystery symptoms in an Australian hospital says she plucked a wriggling worm from the patient's brain.
-
Sudbury ambulance en route to hospital hits moose
There was a scary incident in Sudbury on Monday morning near Dowling. An ambulance taking a patient to Health Sciences North hit a moose on Highway 144 around 3:30 a.m.
-
Northern Ont. resident reports suspicious men with a suitcase, pair face drug charges
A report about two suspicious men carrying a suitcase in Elliot Lake led police to a cocaine and fentanyl bust.
London
-
City of London issues update on short-term accommodation business licensing
The city is reminding residents that if they are renting out the entirety or parts of their home for 29 days or fewer, they must apply for an annual short-term accommodation business licence.
-
Indigenous leaders call for Bruce County mayor to resign after 'denigrating' and 'racist' comments caught on tape
'I can understand to be poor, but you can be poor and clean,' is what South Bruce Peninsula Mayor Garry Michi was recorded as saying in an audio clip released to the public via SoundCloud last week.
-
Rare blue supermoon brightens the night sky this week in the closest full moon of the year
Stargazers are in for a double treat this week: a rare blue supermoon with Saturn peeking from behind. The cosmic curtain rises Wednesday night with the second full moon of the month, the reason it's considered blue. It's dubbed a supermoon because it's closer to Earth than usual, appearing especially big and bright.
Winnipeg
-
MPI workers walk off the job
Manitoba Public Insurance (MPI) employees hit the picket lines on Monday morning after ongoing contract negotiations broke down last week.
-
Bob Barker's little-known connection to a Manitoba animal rescue
Iconic game show host Bob Barker made a hefty donation that was instrumental in the the creation of Manitoba’s first and only black bear rescue.
-
Kitchener
-
Weekend barn fire in Wellington County kills over 200 cattle, causes millions in damage
Wellington North Fire Service (WNFS) says over 200 cattle died following an accidental barn fire on Saturday afternoon in a rural community near Arthur.
-
Kitchener Swifties find solace in support group amid tour ticket scarcity
The atmosphere was bittersweet at Play-A-Latte Café Monday night as local fans of Taylor Swift - affectionately known as "Swifties" - gathered for a unique support group.
-
Unexplained black smoke from industrial building worries Breslau residents
Concerns were raised on Monday as thick clouds of black smoke were seen billowing from Safety-Kleen Canada's used oil refinery on Woolwich Street South in Breslau.
Calgary
-
'The Last of Us' picks up awards for its filming locations in Alberta
The largest project in the history of the Alberta film and television industry won big at the 10th annual Location Managers Guild International Awards in California on Saturday.
-
Olympian and Calgary Marathon founder Douglas Kyle remembered following crash
Douglas Kyle, a two-time Olympian and founder of the Calgary Marathon and Calgary Track and Field club, has died at age 91.
-
2 suspects arrested in connection to mischief at Fort Macleod, Alta., theatre
Two people are facing charges in connection with an incident that took place during a Pride event at a theatre in Fort Macleod, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon firefighters respond to rollover crash
Firefighters responded to a rollover during Saskatoon's morning commute on Monday.
-
University of Sask. to provide universal access to free menstrual products
The University of Saskatchewan has launched a new initiative to help improve access to menstrual supplies.
-
Saskatoon wildlife rehab releases rare hummingbird
A rare hummingbird stranded far from home in Saskatoon has been set free.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton post-secondary students navigate higher costs, lower availability of housing as school year begins
As post-secondary students begin to move into dorm rooms and apartments across Edmonton, many are figuring out how to manage the high cost of living.
-
Elections NWT says legislature has delayed election over wildfires
The body that runs elections in the Northwest Territories says an election scheduled for October has been delayed for six weeks because of wildfires.
-
Cafe owner acquitted of charges he violated Alberta health orders during COVID pandemic
The owner of a central Alberta cafe accused of defying public health orders during the COVID-19 pandemic has been acquitted on all charges.
Vancouver
-
Shuswap locals join BC Wildfire Service on the front line
Locals from the Shuswap area are now joining BC Wildfire Service crews on the front lines after taking part in a recognized training program.
-
Drake concert in Vancouver postponed due to technical difficulties
Just two hours before he was set to take the stage in Vancouver, Rogers Arena announced that Drake’s Monday night concert has been postponed.
-
As food rots in evacuated B.C. properties, scavenging bears and cougars move in
A concentrated effort is underway to remove food from evacuated properties in B.C.'s Shuswap region, because the smell is attracting wildlife.
Regina
-
Distracted driving ticket ignites conversation about what drivers can and can't do behind the wheel
A distracted driving ticket issued by the Regina Police Service (RPS) over the weekend created quite the buzz about what motorists are allowed to do while driving.
-
No injuries after Regina encampment fire spreads to nearby home, shed
No one was injured after an early morning fire at a tent encampment spread to a nearby property, Regina Fire said.
-
'The offense has to show up': Wes Cates shares some advice ahead of Labour Day Classic
Wes Cates says that the pressure is on the offense to perform ahead of the Labour Day Classic against the Blue Bombers.