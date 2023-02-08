Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in east Ottawa
The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.
The man was found inside a commercial unit on Tenth Line Road south of Brian Cobourn Boulevard on Tuesday, police said in a news release. The call came in around 10 p.m.
His death is considered suspicious. Police aren't releasing his identity pending next-of-kin notification.
Police say there are no suspects at this time and there are no concerns for public safety.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | City's auditor general to release long-awaited convoy reports today
-
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT | Freezing rain could be on the way this week
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | 5 injured after bus crashes into Laval daycare
Five people were injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district. At least one person was seriously injured.
How much Canadians have fallen behind amid high inflation and who's hurting the most
Inflation has eroded purchasing power for many Canadians, but the experience with rapidly rising prices has been far from uniform.
Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000
With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
opinion | Before you do your taxes, take note of these tax credits and deductions you may not have known about
Many Canadians are experiencing strains caused by the increased cost of living and inflation. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, contributor Christopher Liew shares some of the top credits and deductions that you may be able to claim on your income tax return to help you save money.
Canadian military plane heads home after two surveillance flights over Haiti
A Canadian Armed Forces surveillance plane was heading home on Tuesday after two intelligence-collecting flights over Haiti.
Biden in State of Union urges U.S. Congress: 'Finish the job'
U.S. President Joe Biden exhorted Congress Tuesday night to work with him to 'finish the job' of rebuilding the economy and uniting the nation as he delivered a State of the Union address aimed at reassuring a country beset by pessimism and fraught political divisions.
Mother charged with sexual abuse of toddler in Edmonton area after FBI tip
A Strathcona County toddler has been rescued from suspected sexual exploitation, and the child's mother has been charged, police said.
Atlantic
-
'It's so sad': Retired N.S. doctor feels she 'abandoned' her patients
Retirement is bittersweet for a Nova Scotia doctor who says she feels like she has abandoned the 2,000 patients she has been caring for because she was not able to find a doctor to replace her.
-
'It is heartbreaking': Maritime Syrian and Turkish communities react to earthquake and devastation
Thousands are dead and tens of thousands injured following the earthquake that has devastated Syria and Turkey. Maritimers with connections to the region are doing what they can to help during this time of need.
-
Red Cross Fiona effort exceeds all other disasters, with $54.2 million raised
With more than 58,000 people requiring help, the Canadian Red Cross says its relief efforts after post-tropical storm Fiona last September were its largest ever in the country.
Toronto
-
'Crypto king' associate operated parallel Ponzi scheme while living lavish lifestyle, court documents allege
An associate of Ontario’s self-described 'crypto king' was operating his own fraud scam, 'parallel' to the 24-year-old’s multi-million dollar Ponzi scheme, court documents allege.
-
Nearly 100,000 pieces of plastic removed from the Toronto Harbour. Here's what else was found
The team behind Toronto’s Trash Trapping Program Network says it removed close to 100,000 small pieces of plastic from the city’s harbour last year.
-
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 5 injured after bus crashes into Laval daycare
Five people were injured after a Laval city bus crashed into a daycare Wednesday morning, according to Urgences Sante. The incident took place at the Garderie éducative Sainte-Rose on Dufferin Terrace in Laval's Sainte-Rose district. At least one person was seriously injured.
-
Suspected arson at Montreal bar forces evacuation, witnesses heard glass breaking: police
Police are investigating after a bar in Montreal North appears to have been the scene of an arson early Wednesday morning. There were no reported injuries, but the flames seriously damaged the building and forced residents upstairs to evacuate temporarily.
-
Quebec organ donors increase threefold after 'steep rise' in donations from MAID patients
The number of organ donors in Quebec has increase threefold in the past five years, according to Transplant Quebec, which also reported a “steep” rise in donations coming from patients opting for medical assistance in dying (MAID). Canada’s MAID process allows patients with certain irremediable conditions to end their own life with the help of a physician or nurse. Since the law was passed in 2016, over 30,000 people have sought the process as of 2022, when the last federal report was published.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury police arrest one break-in suspect, second still at large
Sudbury police continue to investigate a commercial break-in that happened Tuesday night and have one of two suspects in custody.
-
How more than 100 women realized they may have dated, been deceived by the same man
An Ontario man is being accused of changing his name, profession and life story multiple times to potentially more than 100 women online before leaving some out thousands of dollars.
-
LeBron James becomes NBA's all-time scoring leader, surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar
LeBron James is the NBA's new career scoring leader. With a stepback jump shot with 10.9 seconds left in the third quarter against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night, James pushed his career total to 38,388 points on Tuesday night and broke the record that Kareem Abdul-Jabbar held for nearly four decades.
London
-
Overnight fire at downtown London business deemed suspicious
London police have arrested a suspect after an overnight fire at a downtown business was deemed suspicious.
-
London’s pledge of 47,000 homes includes assertive letter to province but avoids ‘punching them in the face’
Frustration with the province’s new housing legislation boiled over in council chambers
-
19-year-old charged with impaired after Huron County rollover
A 19-year-old is facing multiple criminal driving charges following a rollover crash last month that sent six people to hospital.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg police looking for two suspects involved in armed carjacking Monday
Police are searching for two suspects following a carjacking Monday.
-
PM Trudeau presents premiers $196B health-care funding deal, with $46B in new funding over the next decade
The federal government is pledging to increase health funding to Canada's provinces and territories by $196.1 billion over the next 10 years, in a long-awaited deal aimed at addressing Canada's crumbling health-care systems with $46.2 billion in new funding.
-
Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000
With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
Kitchener
-
Suspect in Conestoga Mall robbery found dead in Toronto
Waterloo regional police say one of the suspects in an armed robbery at Conestoga Mall last week has been located dead.
-
Freezing rain, strong winds expected for Thursday in Waterloo-Wellington
Waterloo region and Wellington County can expect a mix of cold, wet, and windy conditions on Thursday.
-
'It's his legacy': Paris, Ont. restaurant owner diagnosed with terminal cancer
A fundraiser is underway in Paris, Ont., to try and support Scott Dammeier, the co-owner of Scott’s Family Restaurant, as he undergoes treatment for Stage Four terminal bladder cancer.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Shooting in northwest Calgary neighbourhood of Highwood sends 1 to hospital
The Calgary Police Service asked residents of a northwest neighbourhood to shelter in their homes as officers responded to a situation Wednesday morning involving a firearm.
-
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Calgarians concerned about retirement plans amid high inflation, rising costs
A new survey from the Bank of Montreal is shedding light on Canadians’ concerns about the economy and the impact it will have on retirement plans.
Saskatoon
-
National Scotties a sweet reprieve for Silvernagle after her son’s year in intensive care
Robyn Silvernagle will be making her third appearance at the national Scotties Tournament of Hearts next week in Kamloops, BC, just weeks after her team was put together.
-
Saskatoon police deem suspicious death a homicide, two arrested
Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) is restricting traffic on range road 3062 as they investigate a suspicious death in the area.
-
Tenants of a Saskatoon high-rise say rent increase is unfair
Residents at a downtown Saskatoon apartment complex are speaking out about what they say are unreasonable rent increases and a lack of attention to building repairs.
Edmonton
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Multi-vehicle crash reason for diversion on southwest Henday
Multiple drivers were involved in a crash near westbound Anthony Henday Drive and Lessard Road Wednesday morning.
-
Awkward moment or conscious message? Political experts weigh in on Danielle Smith-Justin Trudeau handshake
This is what political scientists make of that handshake between Alberta Premier Danielle Smith and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
-
Hope fading as deaths in Turkiye, Syria quake pass 11,000
With the hope of finding survivors fading, stretched rescue teams in Turkiye and Syria searched Wednesday for signs of life in the rubble of thousands of buildings toppled by a catastrophic earthquake. The confirmed death toll from the world's deadliest quake in more than a decade passed 11,000.
Vancouver
-
Parking lot campers evicted from Vancouver beach after occupying spaces for months
Months after threatening action, Vancouver’s park board has evicted campervans and motorhomes parked illegally at a beach on the city’s west side.
-
'Fiscally limited': B.C. premier reacts to federal health-care offer
While some premiers are calling the health-care offer presented by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Tuesday "disappointing," B.C.'s David Eby stopped short of that characterization.
-
B.C. cabinet minister announces 'heartbreaking' return of cancer
Selina Robinson, the B.C. NDP's minister for post-secondary education, has revealed she is once again battling cancer.
Regina
-
Riders sign linebacker Larry Dean to 1-year contract extension
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker “Champ” Larry Dean to a one-year contract extension.
-
Fatal semi-crash near Indian Head leaves woman dead
A 50-year-old woman is dead after two semis collided on Highway #1 near Indian Head.
-
3-month-old Regina baby died from 'blunt force trauma' to head, autopsy report says
A forensic pathologist offered her expert opinion on how Catlin Goodwill’s three-month-old son died suddenly in October 2017, during testimony on the second day of trial.