Homicide unit investigating suspicious death in east Ottawa

The Ottawa police homicide unit is investigating the death of a 35-year-old man in the city's east end.

The man was found inside a commercial unit on Tenth Line Road south of Brian Cobourn Boulevard on Tuesday, police said in a news release. The call came in around 10 p.m.

His death is considered suspicious. Police aren't releasing his identity pending next-of-kin notification.

Police say there are no suspects at this time and there are no concerns for public safety.