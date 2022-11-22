Homeowners to receive vacant unit tax info this week ahead of first declaration season

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

TV meteorologist, pilot die in U.S. news helicopter crash

A helicopter pilot and a meteorologist who worked for a North Carolina television station died Tuesday when a news helicopter crashed along a Charlotte-area interstate, with police praising the pilot for heroically avoiding the roadway in his final moments.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina