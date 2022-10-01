Homeowners lose thousands to absent contractor and speeding driver blames the car: Top five stories this week

Ontario Provincial Police said a driver was stopped on Saturday in Prince Edward County going 200 km/h in an 80 km/h zone.

Long COVID: What science has learned about the loss of smell and taste

Some five per cent of global COVID-19 survivors have now developed long-lasting taste and smell problems, according to a 2022 study. More than two years into the pandemic, researchers found an estimated 15 million people may still have problems perceiving odours, while 12 million may struggle with taste.

The loss of smell in mild COVID-19 cases occurs 86 per cent of the time, a study says. (Shutterstock)

Russia withdraws troops after Ukraine encircles key city

Russia said Saturday it has withdrawn its troops from the once-occupied city of Lyman, as Ukraine's eastern counteroffensive recaptures more territory. Russia's Tass and RIA news agencies, citing the Russian defense ministry, made the announcement.

How Canada's empty offices could get a second chance

Offices in Canada still haven't returned to their pre-pandemic occupancy rates, and now a growing number of underused buildings are being converted into apartments and condominiums. CTVNews.ca takes a look at this trend.

