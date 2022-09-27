'Car is too fast': Driver blames vehicle for going 200 km/h

Ontario Provincial Police said a driver was stopped on Saturday in Prince Edward County going 200 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police said a driver was stopped on Saturday in Prince Edward County going 200 km/h in an 80 km/h zone. (Ontario Provincial Police/Twitter)

