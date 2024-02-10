OTTAWA
    • Home damaged after two-car collision in South Frontenac, Ont.

    A vehicle did damage to a home in the Township South Frontenac, Ont. (OPP/Handout) A vehicle did damage to a home in the Township South Frontenac, Ont. (OPP/Handout)
    A two-car crash caused minor structural damage to a home in the Township of South Frontenac on Saturday afternoon.

    Ontario Provincial Police say the accident occurred around 12:30 p.m. on Rutledge Road and Stagecoach Road in the Village of Sydenham.

    The village is located approximately 30 kilometres north of Kingston and 160 kilometres southwest of Ottawa.

    OPP and South Frontenac firefighters responded to the scene. OPP say the fire department happened to come across the collision on route to another call.

    There were no reported injuries, but pictures show the crash appeared to damage the front porch of the home.

    One driver was charged with a highway traffic offence for failing to turn safely on the highway.

    Both vehicles were towed.

