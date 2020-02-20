The Hog’s Back Swing Bridge will remain closed to vehicle traffic three months longer than planned.

The National Capital Commission says “challenges during the procurement and construction process” will require the bridge to remain closed an additional three months, until Aug. 28. It was originally scheduled to be closed until the end of May.

The popular bridge over the Rideau Canal closed last August for the rehabilitation work to extend the bridge’s service life another 20 to 30 years.

Work on the bridge includes replacing the steel grating with a closed deck system, replacing the railing system on the bridge and approaches, complete structural steel re-coating and replacing all of the electrical/bridge control components.

The Hog’s Back Bridge was built in 1976, serving as an integral pedestrian, bicycle and vehicle linkage across the canal. It carries 18,000 to 26,000 vehicles a day.

A traffic detour remains set up along Riverside Drive, Heron Road bridge and Prince of Wales Drive. Pedestrian and cyclist traffic is being maintained during construction.