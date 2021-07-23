OTTAWA -- The Hog’s Back Swing Bridge is closed until further notice due to an “operational issue,” the National Capital Commission said Friday.

The closure applies to all traffic—pedestrians, cyclists and motor vehicles.

Pedestrians and cyclists can use the lock gate crossing just north of the bridge, but it’s not universally accessible – strollers and bicycles will need to be lifted three steps.

There is a detour in place for cars.

The bridge is located on Hog's Back Road, between Colonel By Drive and Prince of Wales Drive.

It was closed for about a year starting in August 2019 for rehabilitation work. Last month, it was briefly closed again due to an operational issue.

River ward Coun. Riley Brockington reacted with frustration on Twitter to the latest closure.

“Excuse me while I go pull my remaining hair out,” he wrote.