OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s newest cannabis store has open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hobo Cannabis Company opened its store in Merivale Mall at 1642 Merivale Road on Thursday morning.

The new 4,200 square foot store opens two weeks after Hobo opened a new store on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market.

Hobo says customers can shop in store, or by using its Click & Collect online reservation tool to purchase cannabis.

There are now six cannabis stores operating in Ottawa.