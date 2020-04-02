Hobo Cannabis opens new store in Merivale Mall
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 10:36AM EDT
Hobo plans to open massive Byward Market store.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa’s newest cannabis store has open during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hobo Cannabis Company opened its store in Merivale Mall at 1642 Merivale Road on Thursday morning.
The new 4,200 square foot store opens two weeks after Hobo opened a new store on Clarence Street in the ByWard Market.
Hobo says customers can shop in store, or by using its Click & Collect online reservation tool to purchase cannabis.
There are now six cannabis stores operating in Ottawa.