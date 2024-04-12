OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Highway 118 closed in Bancroft, Ont. area due to flooding

    The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) says a burst beaver dam closed Highway 118 Friday afternoon in bancroft, Ont. area.

    Police say the highway is closed between North Bay Beach Road and Thunderbird Drive in Highlands East.

    According to the OPP, rushing water has caused damage to the road.

    Police are asking people to make alternate plans, citing unknown duration.

