High rent prices in Ontario contributing to provincial exodus, but other places seeing spikes too

The cost of renting an apartment is rising across Canada and while Ontario saw one of the slowest increases, other parts of the country are seeing a far larger increase.

The average cost to rent an apartment increased slightly in Ottawa in February, as renters continue to pay more than $2,000 a month to rent a one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartment.

A big chunk of Aaron Tormeti's monthly budget goes toward housing. "I think all over 50 per cent of my income goes into paying rent," he tells CTV News Ottawa.

He says he pays around $2,400 per month for a townhome, which does not include the cost of utilities. While that's in line with a national average, there are far cheaper places to live in Canada.

"I have friends that have moved to Alberta, especially last year and last two years," he says.

Data from Rentals.ca and Urbanation shows the average asking price to rent a purpose-built apartment or condominium was $2,222 last month, but in Edmonton it's $1,489 and in Calgary, it's $2,059.

According to the report, the average cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa increased 6.2 per cent in February from last year, but it went up 17.3 per cent for Edmonton and 10 per cent for Calgary, on average.

"Enormous rent growth because people are prioritizing affordability. Way more than accessibility, and they're willing to go to these areas to find more affordable rents," Giacomo Ladas with Rentals.ca tells CTV News Ottawa.

He explains that it's probably twofold why Ontario is seeing less of an increase, with fewer people possibly wanting to move during winter months.

"People want to move more in the warmer months," he says. The other reason is they're moving out of the province.

"We're seeing record high inter-provincial migration, where we're seeing tens of thousands of people go from Ontario or British Columbia and they're going to Alberta or they're going to the Maritimes," says Ladas.

Some would consider moving to Alberta to save, like Kasey Cimeranis, "Yeah, I would definitely. I've actually considered that quite a bit myself simply because of that and the schooling."

But many have ties to Ottawa and just aren't able to pack up to save.

"I do consider it, but it's also away from my family. So it's not something I really want to have to do," says Neha Abro.

--With files from CTV News Ottawa's Josh Pringle.