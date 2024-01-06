High levels of carbon monoxide caused by dryer fire in Vanier cleared

Firefighters have contained a fire that was caused by a dryer in an apartment in Vanier, Ottawa Fire Services says.

At around 4:02 p.m. on Friday, crews were called to a report of a fire happening inside a dryer in an apartment in the 200 block of Marier Ave.

Firefighters were at the apartment attacking the fire two minutes into the initial call. The fire was completely extinguished at 4:14 p.m.

When they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside the apartment, they brought the dryer outside and began ventilating the apartment until it was clear of smoke and carbon monoxide.

The walls and the ceiling of the second-floor apartment were also checked for fire extension and nothing was found.

Victim assistance was not required and no injuries were reported.