OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • High levels of carbon monoxide caused by dryer fire in Vanier cleared

    Firefighters have contained a fire that was caused by a dryer in an apartment in Vanier, Ottawa Fire Services says. (Jean Lalonde/ Ottawa Fire Services) Firefighters have contained a fire that was caused by a dryer in an apartment in Vanier, Ottawa Fire Services says. (Jean Lalonde/ Ottawa Fire Services)

    Firefighters have contained a fire that was caused by a dryer in an apartment in Vanier, Ottawa Fire Services says.

    At around 4:02 p.m. on Friday, crews were called to a report of a fire happening inside a dryer in an apartment in the 200 block of Marier Ave.

    Firefighters were at the apartment attacking the fire two minutes into the initial call. The fire was completely extinguished at 4:14 p.m.

    When they detected high levels of carbon monoxide inside the apartment, they brought the dryer outside and began ventilating the apartment until it was clear of smoke and carbon monoxide.

    The walls and the ceiling of the second-floor apartment were also checked for fire extension and nothing was found.

    Victim assistance was not required and no injuries were reported.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    BREAKING

    BREAKING Air Canada, WestJet, Air Transat don't operate grounded Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes

    Three of Canada's major airlines said they do not have Boeing 737 MAX 9 planes in their fleet. The aircraft model has been temporarily grounded by the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration after an Alaska Airlines flight was forced to perform an emergency landing when the jetliner blew out a window and a portion of its fuselage shortly after takeoff Friday.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News