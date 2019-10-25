It’s still October, but it’s not too early to get the Rideau Canal ready for skaters.

Work begins this weekend to install the Skateway stairs, chalets and skating trailers on the side of the Canal. The water level has been lowered to give crews space to work.

On Saturday, October 26th from 6:30 am to 2:00 pm, a section of Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Daly Avenues will be temporarily closed to allow crews to install the equipment.

In the afternoon, from 2 pm to 5 pm, flag persons will control traffic at the intersection of Queen Elizabeth and Fifth Avenue to organize the arrival of another skate rental trailer.

Some sections of the recreational pathway may be closed for brief periods.

If you want to know when the Rideau Canal Skateway will open and the latest on the ice conditions, visit Rideau Canal Skateway: The World’s Largest Skating Rink. (Hint: It’s still too early)