

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





In a sure sign that winter is around the corner, crews will be installing skate rental trailers and other equipment for the Rideau Canal Skateway this weekend.

A section of Colonel By Drive between Hawthorne and Daly avenues will be closed to vehicle traffic from 6:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. for crews to install a trailer.

Later on Saturday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., another trailer will arrive at the intersection of the Queen Elizabeth Driveway and Fifth Avenue. Flag persons on site will be controlling the traffic lights there.

The National Capital Commission says some sections of the Rideau Canal pathways may be closed for short periods during the installation.

Another traffic note for the weekend: Albert Street will be closed from Lyon Street to Bronson Avenue, and Bay Street will be closed from Slater to Queen streets, for the installation of a new gas main.

Those closures will be in effect from Friday at 7 p.m. to Sunday at 10 p.m.