Chance of flurries Friday night
Friday night won't quite look like this, but Environment Canada is calling for a chance of flurries to start the weekend. (File)
CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff
Published Friday, October 25, 2019 8:26AM EDT
Bundle up, Ottawa: winter is coming.
After a gorgeous fall, the city could get its first dose of snow to start the weekend. Environment Canada's forecast for Friday night calls for a 30 percent chance of "rain showers or flurries."
Temperatures are expected to hit the freezing mark.
The weather is expected to clear Saturday morning, with a high of 11 C that day, and periods of rain expected Saturday night.
If the possible impending flurries aren't enough of a reminder that winter is rapidly approaching, a section of Colonel By Drive will be closed on Saturday so crews can install a skate rental trailer for the Rideau Canal skateway.