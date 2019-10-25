

CTVNewsOttawa.ca Staff





Bundle up, Ottawa: winter is coming.

After a gorgeous fall, the city could get its first dose of snow to start the weekend. Environment Canada's forecast for Friday night calls for a 30 percent chance of "rain showers or flurries."

Temperatures are expected to hit the freezing mark.

The weather is expected to clear Saturday morning, with a high of 11 C that day, and periods of rain expected Saturday night.

If the possible impending flurries aren't enough of a reminder that winter is rapidly approaching, a section of Colonel By Drive will be closed on Saturday so crews can install a skate rental trailer for the Rideau Canal skateway.