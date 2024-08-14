Here's why you should put your children on a school sleep schedule before they go back

Most students in Ottawa return to school in less than three weeks.

Some will be back in class even sooner.

Many kids are on summer sleep schedules which differ from their hours in the fall.

The Good Snooze co-founders Gabrielle Hunter and Mahtab Katz tell Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa at Work with Patricia Boal parents should consider putting their kids on a school sleep schedule well before classes resume.