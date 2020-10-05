OTTAWA -- Ottawa's main COVID-19 assessment centre and two care clinics will be closed today as Ontario transitions to a new appointment-based system for testing at assessment centres.

If you are looking for a COVID-19 test on Monday, several locations in Ottawa and across eastern Ontario are offering COVID-19 testing.

On Sunday night, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Task Force announced the COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena, the COVID-19 care clinic on Heron Road and the COVID-19 care clinic on Moodie Drive are closed on Monday as Ontario moves to an appointment-based system.

In a statement, Ottawa's COVID-19 Testing Task Force said, "All assessment centres are working to have their appointment-based testing online as soon as possible. Information on when centres are able to incorporate appointments will be forthcoming as soon as it becomes available."

People are being told not to visit an Ottawa hospital emergency department for COVID-19 testing.

The CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena and the COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre on Coventry Road are open on Monday because it's appointment only.

On Friday, Premier Doug Ford announced all assessment centres would discontinue walk-in testing services starting Sunday, and transition to a new appointment-based system. The premier said the move from walk-in to appointment testing should help reduce the testing line-ups and cut down on the processing backlog.

Here is a look at the COVID-19 testing options in Ottawa and eastern Ontario on Monday.

Ottawa

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena: CLOSED

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie Location (595 Moodie Drive): CLOSED

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron Location (1485 Heron Road): CLOSED

CHEO Assessment Centre at Brewer Park Arena: OPEN. You can book an appointment online.

Coventry Drive-Thru Assessment Centre (300 Coventry Road): OPEN. You can book an appointment online.

Eastern Ontario

Brockville COVID-19 Assessment Centre at the Brockville Memorial Centre (100 Magedoma Avenue): OPEN for appointments Monday. Individuals that meet the new COVID-19 testing eligibility criteria can self-present to the centre between 10 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. to receive an appointment time.

North Grenville COVID-19 Assessment Centre in Kemptville (15 Campus Drive, Kemptville): OPEN 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. The Kemptville District Hospital says staff will assess you when you arrive, and whoever is eligible will receive a registration form and an appointment window for testing.

Kingston's COVID-19 Community Assessment Centre at Beechgrove Complex: OPEN for appointment only between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. Staff will briefly screen patients when they arrive at the centre and manually assign an appointment time.

COVID-19 drive-thru testing centre at Calyspo Waterpark in Limoges: CLOSED

COVID-19 testing centre in Casselman: CLOSED

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre: OPEN by appointment only (call 343-475-0160 to book a test)

Hawkesbury COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 750 Laurier Street: OPEN 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre: Open by appointment only

Winchester COVID-19 Assessment Centre: Open by appointment only (Call 613-801-2333 to book a test)

COVID-19 testing is also available at 13 Ottawa pharmacies, by appointment only.

Shoppers Drug Mart

1180 Walkley Road, K1V 2M5

(613) 737 3344

647 Earl Armstrong Road, K1V 2G2

(613) 822-6746

455 Bank Street, K2P 1Y9

(613) 238 9041

541 Montreal Road, K1K 0V1

(613) 740-0616

3940 Innes Road, K1W 1K9

(613) 834-7383

2954 St. Joseph Boulevard, K1C 1G7

1937 Portobello Boulevard, K4A 4W9

1 - 2148 Carling Avenue, K2A 1H1

(613) 725 9990

1309 Carling Avenue, K1Z 7L3

(613)-722-4277

1102 Klondike Road, K2K 1X7

(613) 592-6010

Cedarview Pharmacy

112 - 4100 Strandherd Drive, K2J 0V2

(613) 823-1700

Medicine Shoppe

19 - 5303 Canotek Road, K1J 9M1

(613) 745-5905

Rexall

1615 Orleans Boulevard, K1C 7E2

(613) 824-0082

