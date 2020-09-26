OTTAWA -- Ottawa's medical officer of health says you will be turned away from COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa if you don't meet the new provincial criteria for COVID-19 testing.

Dr. Vera Etches released a statement after Ontario announced new COVID-19 testing guidelines this week.

Effective immediately, Ontarians should only seek testing at COVID-19 assessment centres and COVID-19 care clinics if you are:

Showing COVID-19 symptoms

Have been exposed to a confirmed case of the virus, as informed by your public health unit or exposure notification through the COVID Alert App

A resident or worker in a setting that has a COVID-19 outbreak, as identified and informed by your local public health unit; and

Eligible for testing as part of a targeted testing initiative directed by the Ministry of Health or the Ministry of Long-Term Care

"Testing centres will remind people seeking testing of the new provincial testing guidelines. When these new guidelines are fully implemented, you will be turned away from assessment centres if you do not meet the provincial criteria," said Etches.

Two COVID-19 testing options are available for residents in Ottawa today, while you can also receive a COVID-19 test at 13 Ottawa pharmacies or the COVID-19 drive-thru testing facility at Calypso Waterpark in Limoges.

Here is a look at the hours of operation for the COVID-19 testing centres in Ottawa today:

COVID-19 Assessment Centre at Brewer Arena (151 Brewer Way): 8:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Parents must book an appointment for children testing.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Moodie location (495 Moodie Drive): Closed Saturday and Sunday.

COVID-19 Care Clinic – Heron location: Closed Saturday and Sunday

COVID-19 Drive-Thru Assessment Centre on Coventry Road: 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. You must book an appointment for the drive-thru testing facility.

COVID-19 testing centres across eastern Ontario open this weekend

Calypso Waterpark – 2015 Calypso Street, off Highway 417

Open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Alexandria COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 62 Anik Street, Alexandria

Open Sundays, Tuesdays and Thursdays by appointment only (call 613-933-1375 or 1-800-267-7120)

COVID-19 Testing in Almonte

COVID-19 testing by appointment only. Call 613-325-1208 from Monday to Friday from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Testing is done Monday to Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Kemptville Bell Hall on Kemptville Campus – 830 Prescott Street, Kemptville

Open Monday to Friday 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Brockville Memorial Centre – 100 Magedoma Avenue, Brockville

Open to walk-ins at Brockville Memorial Centre 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday to Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Cornwall COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 850 McConnell Avenue, Cornwall

By appointment only (Please call 613-938-4240, ext. 5420)

Rockland COVID-19 Assessment Centre – 2741 Chamberland Street, Rockland

Open Monday to Saturday, by appointment only

COVID-19 Assessment Centre (Beechgrove Complex) – Kingston

The Beechgrove Complex, 51 Heakes Lane, Kingston

Open seven days a week, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

COVID-19 Assessment Centre – Napanee

Lenadco Building at 310 Bridge Street West, Napanee

Call before visiting: 613-354-8254