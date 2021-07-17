OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents don't need an appointment to get a COVID-19 vaccine this weekend.

The city of Ottawa says you can drop in to select community clinics in Ottawa to receive a COVID-19 vaccine dose without an appointment.

Every community clinic will accept walk-ins for a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Second doses will be available between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. at the following locations Saturday and Sunday:

Canadian Tire Centre – 1000 Palladium Drive

Eva James Community Centre – 65 Stonehaven Drive

Horticulture Building at Lansdowne Park – 1525 Princess Patricia Way

Nepean Sportsplex (Halls A and B and Curling Rink) – 1701 Woodroffe Avenue

Orleans YMCA - 265 Centrum Blvd.

Ottawa City Hall – 110 Laurier Avenue West

University of Ottawa Minto Sports Complex – 801 King Edward Avenue

As of Friday, 82 per cent of Ottawa residents 12 and older had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 60 per cent had received two doses.

The city is urging people to move up their September and October vaccine appointments so they can be fully vaccinated.

Residents are able to receive a second dose at least 28 days after receiving an mRNA vaccine (Moderna or Pfizer), and at least eight weeks after receiving AstraZeneca vaccine.

To cancel your September or October appointment and replace it with an earlier one, visit the provincial booking system or use this tool.