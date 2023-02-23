Here's where Ottawa's new photo radar cameras are going to go
The city of Ottawa has released a list of where new photo radar cameras are going to be installed this year.
The city says it plans to install 23 new cameras this year, bringing the total to 40 by the end of 2023. Six of the cameras were supposed to have been installed in 2022, but the city said delays linked to construction industry-related labour strikes and shortages pushed the work to this spring.
Of the 23 cameras set to be installed this year, 17 are near schools. The city says the locations chosen for the cameras was based on a "data-driven approach" that factored in compliance with the speed limit in the area, the number of speeders, as well as the activity of students.
Two new cameras are near parks, and four are being placed along higher-speed roads—Hunt Club, Walkley and Montreal roads and King Edward Avenue—to test their effectiveness at reducing street racing.
Five locations, including the four high-speed road locations, are pending a review by Hydro Ottawa to ensure the appropriate on-site power requirements are present.
The 17 existing automated speed enforcement cameras set up in community safety zones near schools across the city of Ottawa issued 127,939 speeding tickets in 2022.
Here is where the new cameras will go and which school or park they'll be near:
APPROVED CAMERAS
- Jeanne D'Arc Boulevard N. from Paddler Way/Vorlage Drive to Orleans Boulevard (Terry Fox Elementary School
- Cedarview Road from Fallowfield Road to 217 m S. of Fallowfield Road (Cedarview Middle School)
- Cambrian Road from Greenbank Road to Kilbirnie Drive (Street Cecilia School)
- Woodroffe Avenue from Anthony Avenue to Saville Row (Woodroffe Avenue Public School)
- Riverside Drive from Mooney's Bay Pl. to Ridgewood Avenue (Mooney's Bay Park)
- First Avenue from Chrysler Street to Percy Street (Glebe Collegiate Institute)
- Heron Road from Finn Court to Baycrest Drive (Queen of Angels Adult High School)
- Portobello Boulevard from Capreol Street/Martello Drive to Aquaview Drive (Avalon Public School- École élémentaire public Des Sentiers)
- Spratt Road from Canyon Walk Drive to Shoreline Drive (Street Jerome School- Steve MacLean Public School- École élémentaire catholique Bernard-Grandmaître)
- Kelly Farm Drive from Shepody Circle to Findlay Creek Drive (Vimy Ridge Public School)
- Stonehaven Drive from Bridle Park Drive to Tandalee Crescent (Street Anne School- École élémentaire catholique Élisabeth-Bruyère- Roch Carrier Elementary School)
- Berrigan Drive from Croxley Way to Claridge Drive (Berrigan Elementary School- Longfields-Davidson Heights Secondary School)
PENDING HYDRO OTTAWA REVIEW
- Hunt Club Road from Lorry Greenberg Drive to Pike Street (High speed location - posted speed limit is between 50 to 70 km/hr and proportion of high-end speeders is high)
- Walkley Road from Harding Road to Halifax Drive (High speed location - low percent of speed limit compliance and pedestrians have a high modal share.)
- Montreal Road from Ogilvie Road to Foxborough Priv./Bethamy Lane (High speed location - posted speed limit is between 50 to 70 km/hr and proportion of high-end speeders is high)
- King Edward Avenue from Cathcart Street to Street Patrick Street (High speed location - low percent of speed limit compliance and pedestrians have a high modal share.)
- Bronson Avenue from University Drive/Sunnyside Avenue to Brewer Way (Near Brewer Park)
2022 LOCATIONS PENDING INSTALLATION:
- Greenbank Road from Jockvale Road to Half Moon Bay Road (Street Joseph High School)
- Stittsville Main Street from Bandelier Way to Hazeldean Road (Street Stephen School)
- Woodroffe Avenue from Georgina Drive to Highway 417 (D. Roy Kennedy Public School)
- Bridgestone Drive from Sunnybrooke Drive to Granite Court (Maurice-Lapointe Public Elementary School)
- Chapman Mills Drive from Beatrice Drive to Meadgate Gate (Street Emily School- Jean-Robert-Gauthier Catholic Elementary School- Chapman Mills Public School)
- Crestway Drive from Oldfield Street to Hathaway Drive (Street Andrew School)
EXISTING CAMERA LOCATIONS
- St. Laurent Boulevard between Noranda Avenue and Clarke Avenue
- Ogilvie Road between Appleford Street and Elmlea Gate
- Katimavik Road between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive
- Bayshore Drive near 50 Bayshore Drive
- Smyth Road between Haig Drive and Edgecomb Street
- Greenbank Road between Harrison Street and Banner Road
- Alta Vista Drive between Ayers Avenue and Ridgemont Avenue
- Meadowlands Drive West between Winthrow Avenue and Thatcher Street
- Longfields Drive between Highbury Park Drive and Via Verona Avenue
- Fisher Avenue between Deer Park Road and Kintyre Private
- Bearbrook Road between Centrepark Drive and Innes Road
- Abbott Street East between Moss Hill Trail and Shea Road
- Innes Road between Provence Avenue and Trim Road
- Watters Drive between Charlemagne Boulevard and Roberval Avenue
- Kanata Avenue between Goulbourn Forced Road and Walden Drive
- Tenth Line Road between Amiens Street and Des Epinettes Avenue
- Abbeyhill Drive between Aldburn Place and Sherwood Street
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
-
-
SNOWFALL WARNING
SNOWFALL WARNING | Here's when Ottawa will see 15 to 20 cm of snow
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Cruelty investigation launched into B.C. slaughterhouse after secret video obtained
An investigation is underway into a B.C. slaughterhouse over alleged animal cruelty, following the release of video obtained by a national animal advocacy group.
TV reporter, girl fatally shot in Florida: police
A central Florida television journalist and a little girl were fatally shot Wednesday afternoon near the scene of a fatal shooting from earlier in the day, authorities said.
1.2M renters have yet to apply for the Canada Housing Benefit, and time is running out
Low-income renters in Canada have less than six weeks left to apply for the one-time $500 Canada Housing Benefit.
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
Canadians couponing to save money on groceries
Canada’s food inflation rate is showing no signs of slowing down, and more people are turning to coupons to manage their grocery budgets.
'So little information': Study finds significant absence of data on cancer in Black communities
A significant lack of research on cancer in Black communities in Canada is hurting the population, and data urgently needs to be collected in order to improve the health-care system and patient outcomes, according to a new study.
Canadians spend as much time worrying about finances as they would working a part-time job: poll
A new poll by Scotiabank shows Canadians are spending the same amount of time worrying about their finances as if they were working a part-time job.
Liberals 'dragging their feet' on foreign interference, says defeated MP named as Chinese election target
A Conservative politician who says he was targeted by Chinese efforts to defeat Conservatives during the 2021 federal campaign is accusing the Liberal government of 'dragging their feet,' calling for more than 'talking points' when it comes to addressing foreign interference.
6.8 magnitude earthquake shakes Tajikistan
A 6.8 magnitude earthquake shook part of Tajikistan early Thursday near China's far western Xinjiang region.
Atlantic
-
Family of woman who died at Amherst ER suing Nova Scotia Health, physician
The family of a 37-year-old woman who died after waiting hours for treatment at the Cumberland Regional Health Care Centre in Amherst, N.S., on Dec. 31, 2022, is suing the province's health authority in order to get answers into her death.
-
N.S. shooting inquiry will release final report in Truro; families of victims to attend
The inquiry examining Nova Scotia’s April 2020 mass shooting has announced its commissioners will release their final report and recommendations in Truro, N.S., on March 30.
-
Ukrainians reflect on life away from home nearly one year after Russian invasion
Many Ukrainian refugees are reflecting on the last year as they continue to worry about their war-torn country, nearly one year after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Toronto
-
FULL LIST
FULL LIST | School, bus cancellations in effect Thursday as Ontario gets hit with snowstorm
A major winter storm in Ontario has the potential for school and bus cancellations on Thursday. This is the full list of school closures.
-
LIVE UPDATES: Messy commute expected as cleanup from winter storm continues
Follow along here for updates as a major winter storm hits the GTA and much of southern Ontario.
-
More than 130 Ram trucks stolen in York Region in 2023
Scott McCullough of Cobourg, Ont. parked his 2022 Ram pickup truck in a parking lot near Toronto Pearson International Airport before leaving on a family vacation to Cuba. By the time he returned, his truck had been stolen.
Montreal
-
Prime minister tells Quebec farmers government working on targeted inflation aid
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the federal government is looking at how it can provide targeted aid to farmers who are struggling with inflation.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Southern Quebec bracing for snowstorm, Ontario bracing for ice storm
A Colorado low is moving into central Canada today and will bring a messy mix of heavy snow, freezing rain and ice pellets, as well as gusty winds. Environment and Climate Change Canada has issued a number of warnings, alerting motorists to potentially hazardous driving conditions Wednesday through early Friday morning.
-
Man injured after gunshots reported in Ahuntsic-Cartierville: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating a shooting near an apartment that left one man injured Wednesday night in the Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.
Northern Ontario
-
Google tests blocking news content for some Canadians in response to government bill
Google is blocking some Canadian users from viewing news content in what the company says is a test run of a potential response to the Liberal government's online news bill.
-
‘We are people trying to be Canadian’: Northern Ontario family fears for their safety, faces deportation to Mexico
A Sudbury-area mother and her two daughters face deportation to Mexico Feb. 28 and say they fear for their safety if they are forced to return.
-
Police highlight sucess stories on National Human Trafficking Awareness Day
On the heels of National Human Trafficking Awareness Day on Wednesday, members a multiple police services announced a province-wide update on operations surrounding their operations.
London
-
Buses cancelled, freezing drizzle advisory in effect
Buses are cancelled across southern Ontario on Thursday and Environment Canada has issued a freezing drizzle advisory.
-
London, Ont. high school teacher sent to prison for child porn
Dustin Epp showed little emotion as the judge, crown attorney and family members of one of his victims addressed the court at his sentencing hearing on Wednesday.
-
'Lucky to be alive': Family of injured skier recounts harrowing incident at Boler Mountain
George Dlouhy, a lifetime skier and longtime season pass holder at Boler Mountain, was about to start a day on the slopes last week when tragedy struck. George's son Jordan said a tree fell from the wooded area behind where his dad was standing in line and landed on him.
Winnipeg
-
Grieving man says home-care appointments for deceased wife weren't cancelled after her death
A grieving Winnipeg man wants to know why his late wife's home care appointments weren't cancelled after her death.
-
Police deal with 'prolonged call' on Dufferin Ave where fire was started
Several police and Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service units were on scene at a home on Dufferin Avenue for the majority of the day Wednesday in what police are saying was a "prolonged call."
-
'Really wonderful home': Theatre star Roxie the rabbit finds forever home
Roxie the rabbit – who gained a following after performing in Manitoba Theatre for Young People's "The Velveteen Rabbit" – has finally found a home.
Kitchener
-
'Bear with us': Winter storm preparations underway in Waterloo region
Preparations are underway to try and deal with a winter storm rolling through southern Ontario Wednesday night, which is expected to bring freezing rain through the evening that could create five to 10 mm of ice buildup around the Region of Waterloo.
-
Storm Watch: Tracking today's closures and cancellations
Storm Watch is your destination for information about school closures, bus cancellations and road closures in Waterloo region, Guelph, Brantford and the surrounding area.
-
Paramedic union raising concerns about rats at Kitchener encampment
The Waterloo regional paramedics union is raising the alarm after spotting a large number of rats uncomfortably close to their downtown paramedics’ bay.
Calgary
-
Pink Shirt Day events held in Calgary as citizens take a stand against bullying
Several events were held around Calgary on Wednesday to mark Pink Shirt Day — an annual initiative aimed at preventing bullying and promoting kindness.
-
KPMG says it never signed off on City of Chestermere's 2021 financial statements, making audit void
The City of Chestermere is under fire from accounting firm KPMG LLP, which claims it never signed off on the municipality's 2021 financial statement.
-
Man from Switzerland in Calgary to train for ice-immersion world record
It's a stark sight on a cold weekday morning in Calgary when André Belibi Eloumou jogs along a snow-covered path in a frigid -22 C.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon dance instructor facing child pornography charges
A Saskatoon dance instructor who works with youth in the city has been accused of possessing child pornography.
-
'It's overwhelming, but I'm happy': Sask. town supports woman competing in Inked Magazine's cover contest
A Saskatchewan small town is rallying around a woman competing in a world-wide competition to be the next cover model for Inked magazine.
-
Saskatoon researchers identify genes that restrain a common crop disease
Researchers at the University of Saskatchewan have unlocked a discovery that could revolutionize the canola industry.
Edmonton
-
Man accused of luring vulnerable women to hotel rooms with drugs charged with human trafficking: ALERT
A 37-year-old man has been arrested after police say more than a dozen vulnerable Edmontonians were targeted for trafficking and sexual assault, with investigators believing there are more victims.
-
Alberta commits $9.7M to replace RCMP in Grande Prairie; minister says provincial force still possible
Alberta's UCP government promised Wednesday to help the City of Grande Prairie cover the bill to replace the RCMP with its own police service, while Alberta continues to mull the possibility of doing the same.
-
'Everything starts to brighten up': Edmonton clinic using Ketamine to treat extreme depression
In clubs, raves and police seizures it’s known as Special K – an addictive, hallucination-invoking and dangerous drug – but Ketamine is getting very different reviews at a south Edmonton psychiatric clinic.
Vancouver
-
Poaching, profiting, forced moves: Realities of 'inequitable' healthcare in Northern B.C.
There are various numbers and statistics to quantify how short-staffed the health-care system is in Northern, B.C. but it’s the toll on British Columbians that shows just how dire the situation is.
-
'Remarkable growth' in B.C. Indigenous language learning opportunities, report finds
There has been "remarkable growth" in the number of Indigenous people in B.C. who are learning their languages, according to a new report.
-
Federal Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister under fire over contract with foreign NGO
As more First Nations announce discoveries of potential unmarked grave sites at former residential schools, there have been calls for any deceased children located to be identified and repatriated to their home communities.
Regina
-
YWCA's 'Coldest Night of the Year' annual fundraising walk to be held on Saturday
The YWCA’s Coldest Night of the Year (CNOY) eighth annual fundraising walk will be taking place on Saturday beginning at 4 p.m.
-
'Everybody is still in shock': Indigenous community safety top of mind 6 months following JSCN attacks
First Nations across Saskatchewan are reflecting on community safety, six months after the tragedy at James Smith Cree Nation (JSCN) and Weldon, Sask.
-
Regina city council to vote on removing heritage designation for St. Matthew's Anglican Church
A vote expected at Wednesday's city council meeting will help determine the future St. Matthew's Anglican Church in Regina’s heritage neighbourhood.