Here's where children and youth can 'Play Free' in Ottawa this spring and summer

Children and youth can "Play Free" at city of Ottawa gyms, swimming pools and museums this spring and summer.

The city of Ottawa has announced the launch of "Play Free" – a lineup of free drop-in activities at city facilities.

Council approved the initiative to offer a selection of free drop-in programming for children and youth, aged 17 and under, in order to make recreation and cultural programming more affordable and accessible for everyone.

Over the next few weeks, the city will begin to offer free drop-in activities for gym sports, swimming and museums for children and youth under the age of 17.

Gym sports

Starting Saturday, children and youth can attend free sports drop-in sessions at city of Ottawa facilities.

Sports will vary by location, and will include basketball, soccer, volleyball, badminton, pickleball, skateboarding, roller skating and Kindergym.

View the schedule of drop-in sports at your local recreation facility on the city's website.

Youth weight and cardio memberships

The city is launching a free weight and cardio membership program for youth at select city facilities.

The free program, as part of a new partnership with Tony Graham Automotive Group, will run from July 1 to August 31.

Swim Saturdays

From June 3 to December 30, there will be free drop-in swimming sessions on Saturdays for children and youth.

Fees still apply for wave swims. View the list of recreation and community centres with pools on the city's website.

Museums

From June 24 to Sept. 3, there will be free daily admission for children and youth at the Cumberland Heritage Village Museum and the Billings Estate National Historic Site.

There will also be free drop-in activities for children at Billings Estate from Friday, July 7 to Friday, September 1. View more information about museums and historic sites on the city of Ottawa's website.