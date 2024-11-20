$188,000 raised on Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Ottawa Senators game

For years, Hockey Fights Cancer Night at the Canadian Tire Centre has been a time to reflect and come together to raise funds and awareness about cancer and cancer research.

Touching many at Tuesday night's Ottawa Senators game, Hidi Timm and her dad Darrell Timm came to the game to mark a milestone. It has been 15 years since Darrell’s colorectal cancer went into remission.

"We were talking about his remission a little wile ago and then I saw the tickets online and asked him if he wanted to go. I said you could bring whomever you want and he asked me to come,” Hidi said. “I think this night provides resources and gets the community more involved.”

Darrell also remembers a friend recently lost to cancer, but he has hope for others like himself.

“So, this makes this night so much more special; I would not be here today if it was not for the Ottawa group of hospitals. Its just a great community."

Playing the Edmonton Oilers in front of a packed arena, the game opened with a poignant moment, as 8-year-old Nash Cote, the son of former MOVE 100 host Angie Poirier, took to centre ice to drop the puck at the ceremonial face off. Nash was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year and has a long road of treatments ahead.

Jacqueline Belsito, the head of the Senators Community Foundation, says all funds raised at the game Tuesday night will go to CHEO, the Ronald Macdonald House and the Canadian Blood Services.

“Hockey Fights Cancer is about giving kids and their families a little bit of the magic of hockey so that they can share memories that they are creating, and you know, for tonight, it’s about having fun and about caring for each other,” Belsito said. “Every dollar raised at the game Tuesday is being matched by Sens owner Michael Andlauer and his family.”

Canadian Blood Services collected saliva samples from potential stem cell donors at the Ottawa Senators Hockey Fights Cancer Night. (Shaun Vardon/CTV News Ottawa)

Canadian Blood Services on hand at the game as well, were collecting saliva samples from potential stem cell donors. A key to many cutting-edge cancer treatments.

While the Senators lost to the Edmonton Oilers 5-2, fans and support in the stands scored a win for cancer research, raising over $188,000.