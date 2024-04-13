Here's when the rain is going to stop in Ottawa this Saturday

Though periods of rain are shaping the start of Saturday in Ottawa, they will end late this afternoon.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 6 C and cloudy conditions starting late this afternoon with 40 per cent chance of showers continuing through the night with a low of 0 C.

Increasing cloudiness and 60 per cent chance of showers are in the forecast for Sunday. A high of 11 C and a low 4 C are also in the forecast. Sunday night will be cloudy, according to the weather agency.

A mix of sun and clouds with a high of 14 C will shape the start of the week on Monday. Clear skies and a low of 1 C are in the forecast for the night.