Here's when Ottawa will see record-breaking warm temperatures this week

The stretch of hot, dry weather continues to grip Ottawa, with record-breaking warm temperatures in the forecast over the next three days.

Environment Canada's forecast calls for sunny and hot weather to continue for the final day of May and the start of June.

Today's forecasted high of 32 C will threaten the record for the warmest May 31 in Ottawa history. The current record is 32.8 C, set back in 1944.

A heat warning is in effect, with daytime highs in the low 30s and overnight lows in the high teens, providing less relief from the heat overnight the next two days. Cooler temperatures are expected to return by the weekend.

"The risks are greater for young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses and people working or exercising outdoors," Environment Canada says. "Drink plenty of water even before you feel thirsty and stay in a cool place. Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle."

The forecast for Thursday calls for a high of 33 C, which would break the record for hottest June 1 in Ottawa history. The current record is 29.6 C, set back in 2011.

Friday's high of 31 C would break the record for hottest June 2 in Ottawa history. The current record for June 2 is 30.4 C, set back in 2014.

Ottawa Public Health warns early season heat waves can be dangerous.

"Remember: early heat waves can be especially dangerous since it takes our bodies up to 2 weeks to adjust to hot weather," OPH said on Twitter. "Take it easy until your body has adjusted by drinking more water & taking extra precautions.

Here is a look at the forecast for Ottawa.

Sunshine today, with a high of 32 C. With the humidex it will feel like 34 degrees.

Clear tonight. Low 15 C.

Thursday will be sunny, with a high of 33 C. The humidex will make it feel like 35 degrees.

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 per cent chance of showers. High 31 C.

The outlook for the weekend calls for sunshine and a high of 26 C on Saturday. Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of 28 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 22 C and a low of 11 C.