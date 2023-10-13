Ottawa

    • Here's when Bruce Springsteen will perform in Ottawa in 2024

    Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara) Singer Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band perform during their 2023 tour Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

    Ottawa fans will have to wait a year to see Bruce Springsteen in concert in Ottawa.

    Springsteen and the E Street Band announced last month that all 2023 tour dates, including the Ottawa show on Nov. 18, 2023, would be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

    On Friday, Springsteen announced Ottawa's concert has been rescheduled until Nov. 9, 2024 at Canadian Tire Centre.

    Springsteen will play at the Bell Centre in Montreal on Oct. 31, 2024, and will be in Toronto at Scotiabank Arena on Nov. 3, 2024 and Nov. 6, 2024.

    All tickets for the postponed performances remain valid for the newly announced dates.

