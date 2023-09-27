Bruce Springsteen postpones all 2023 shows, including in Ottawa

Bruce Springsteen will not be coming to Ottawa this fall.

Springsteen and the E Street Band announced Wednesday afternoon that all 2023 tour dates will be postponed until 2024 as Springsteen continues to recover from peptic ulcer disease.

Springsteen and the E Street Band were scheduled to perform at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, Nov. 18.

"Bruce Springsteen has continued to recover steadily from peptic ulcer disease over the past few weeks and will continue treatment through the rest of the year on doctor's advice," said a statement on Instagram.

The new dates will be announced next week, including the show in Ottawa. All tickets for postponed performances will remain valid for the newly announced dates.

"Thanks to all my friends and fans for your good wishes, encouragement, and support. I'm on the mend and can't wait to see you all next year," Springsteen said on social media.