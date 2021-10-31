OTTAWA -- Ghosts and goblins return to the streets of Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Halloween, with trick-or-treating receiving the green light during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit say trick-or-treating can be done safely this Halloween, after recommending staying home last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Stay home if you are sick, even if symptoms are mild," said Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa's associate medical officer of health. "And assess your risk before engaging in day-to-day activities – for Halloween and beyond."

Dr. Moloughney says residents not yet fully vaccinated, including children, should maintain physical distancing and wear a mask, especially indoors.

WEATHER

Rain is expected to end this afternoon, just in time for kids to go trick-or-treating across the region.

Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 20 mm of rain today. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 11 C, low plus 5C.

HALLOWEEN PUBLIC HEALTH ADVICE

The health units offer tips for trick-or-treaters and for people handing out treats at home this evening.

If you choose to give out treats:

Wear a face covering if physical distancing cannot be maintained

Keep interactions with trick-or-treaters brief

Don’t set out a communal bowl for children to reach into and consider contactless candy distribution by using tongs

Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you have symptoms, even if they're mild

Only give out purchased and packaged Halloween treats

Do not ask trick-or-treaters to sing or shout for their treats

Clean your hands often throughout the evening using soap and water or hand sanitizer

If you choose to trick-or-treat door-to-door:

Trick-or-treat outdoors as much as possible

Keep interactions with those handing out treats brief.

Stay home if you have symptoms, even if they are mild

Ottawa Public Health recommends being creative and build the face covering into your costume, but "know a costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering"

Use hand sanitizer often

Take turns one at a time when approaching doorsteps. Line up two metres apart if waiting

Maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering if participating in indoor activities.

Use hand sanitizer often

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says, "it is not necessary to clean or disinfect pre-packaged treats" after trick-or-treating.

If you are attending a Halloween party, health units remind people that gathering restrictions remain in place in Ontario. Gatherings are capped at 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.

TRICK-OR-TREATING SAFETY TIPS

Ontario Provincial Police are reminding parents and children to practice safety precautions for Halloween.

Children and parents

Carry a flashlight and select a costume with bright colours and reflective material

Avoid baggy, long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard

Stop, look and listen before crossing the street

Don't criss-cross the street. Visit one side of the street, then the other and cross at crosswalks and intersections

Never trick-or-treat alone

Stay in a familiar neighbourhood and only go to well lit homes

Don't go inside a home

Motorists are urged to be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters through the late afternoon and evening.