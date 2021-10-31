Advertisement
Here's what you need to know for a safe Halloween in Ottawa and eastern Ontario
People go trick-or-treating at a decorated home in the Glebe neighbourhood in Ottawa on Halloween, Monday, Oct. 31, 2016 in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Ghosts and goblins return to the streets of Ottawa and eastern Ontario this Halloween, with trick-or-treating receiving the green light during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Ottawa Public Health and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit say trick-or-treating can be done safely this Halloween, after recommending staying home last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Stay home if you are sick, even if symptoms are mild," said Dr. Brent Moloughney, Ottawa's associate medical officer of health. "And assess your risk before engaging in day-to-day activities – for Halloween and beyond."
Dr. Moloughney says residents not yet fully vaccinated, including children, should maintain physical distancing and wear a mask, especially indoors.
WEATHER
Rain is expected to end this afternoon, just in time for kids to go trick-or-treating across the region.
Environment Canada is calling for 10 to 20 mm of rain today. Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers. High 11 C, low plus 5C.
HALLOWEEN PUBLIC HEALTH ADVICE
The health units offer tips for trick-or-treaters and for people handing out treats at home this evening.
If you choose to give out treats:
- Wear a face covering if physical distancing cannot be maintained
- Keep interactions with trick-or-treaters brief
- Don’t set out a communal bowl for children to reach into and consider contactless candy distribution by using tongs
- Do not participate in Halloween festivities if you have symptoms, even if they're mild
- Only give out purchased and packaged Halloween treats
- Do not ask trick-or-treaters to sing or shout for their treats
- Clean your hands often throughout the evening using soap and water or hand sanitizer
If you choose to trick-or-treat door-to-door:
- Trick-or-treat outdoors as much as possible
- Keep interactions with those handing out treats brief.
- Stay home if you have symptoms, even if they are mild
- Ottawa Public Health recommends being creative and build the face covering into your costume, but "know a costume mask is not a substitute for a face covering"
- Use hand sanitizer often
- Take turns one at a time when approaching doorsteps. Line up two metres apart if waiting
- Maintain physical distancing and wear a face covering if participating in indoor activities.
- Use hand sanitizer often
The Eastern Ontario Health Unit says, "it is not necessary to clean or disinfect pre-packaged treats" after trick-or-treating.
If you are attending a Halloween party, health units remind people that gathering restrictions remain in place in Ontario. Gatherings are capped at 25 people indoors and 100 people outdoors.
TRICK-OR-TREATING SAFETY TIPS
Ontario Provincial Police are reminding parents and children to practice safety precautions for Halloween.
Children and parents
- Carry a flashlight and select a costume with bright colours and reflective material
- Avoid baggy, long and oversized costumes that can be a tripping hazard
- Stop, look and listen before crossing the street
- Don't criss-cross the street. Visit one side of the street, then the other and cross at crosswalks and intersections
- Never trick-or-treat alone
- Stay in a familiar neighbourhood and only go to well lit homes
- Don't go inside a home
Motorists are urged to be on the lookout for trick-or-treaters through the late afternoon and evening.