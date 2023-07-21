Here's what you need to know about the O-Train shutdown and R1 service today

OC Transpo is detouring R1 replacement buses down Albert and Slater streets and launching a new shuttle bus from Lees Station to help deliver the "best possible service", as the O-Train shutdown continues for a fourth full day.

Ottawa's light-rail transit system has been out of service since Monday afternoon after an issue with an axle bearing was discovered on one train during a 50,000 km inspection. OC Transpo ordered the immediate shutdown of LRT service for inspections on all vehicles and the track.

As of Thursday afternoon, 15 of the 45 LRT vehicles have been inspected.

"No issues have been discovered," Amilcar said.

"An inspection of the light-rail vehicle where the wheel hub assembly was identified uncovered no additional issues."

Amilcar said Thursday afternoon that Rideau Transit Group is discussing return to service scenarios with the city, but did not say when LRT service could resume. Coun. Riley Brockington said Amilcar is hoping to have a plan for LRT service to resume on Friday.

So as thousands of LRT riders are diverted onto buses, OC Transpo is making changes to the R1 bus routes.

"Our Transit Operations Control Centre is working on finalizing additional R1 route enhancements to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our customers," Amilcar said.

As of Thursday, 36 buses are operating the R1 service during peak periods, up from 20 buses on Monday.

Here is a look at the changes to the bus routes

R1 service on Albert and Slater streets

Starting today, R1 replacement bus service will be travelling along Albert and Slater streets instead of Queen Street.

OC Transpo says for customers, the change means:

Westbound R1 buses will run on Albert Street with stops at Bank and Kent

Eastbound R1 buses will run on Slater Street with stops at Kent and O’Connor

Amilcar says staff will be at stations to assist customers.

Lees Station

OC Transpo has also made changes to the R1 bus serving Lees Station.

Starting Thursday, OC Transpo introduced a shuttle bus between Lees and Rideau stations.

"This will improve reliability and reduce travel times for customers," Amilcar said.

For customers, this means: