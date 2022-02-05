Ottawa police are expecting hundreds of people and vehicles to roll into the downtown core today as the "Freedom Convoy" demonstration continues for a second weekend.

Roads from Dalhousie Street to Bay Street and Albert Street to Wellington Street remain closed in the downtown area as the protest continues against COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other public health measures.

Police say they are anticipating 300 to 400 trucks to join the demonstration today, along with 1,000 to 2,000 people on foot.

"We can expect to see an increase in vehicular traffic to the downtown core beginning on Saturday and increasing over the weekend, with again an anticipated decline in that traffic on Monday," said Deputy Chief Steve Bell.

"We're also anticipating several protesters will attend on foot to gather in the area. Our information indicates that large groups of people who are both in support of the convoy as well as opposed to them continuing to be in the city will gather in the Parliamentary Precinct."

The "Freedom Convoy to Ottawa 2.0" is expected to travel from Alexandria and Franktown to Ottawa today. One convoy is expected to leave Alexandria at 6 a.m., while another convoy is scheduled to leave Franktown just after 8 a.m. and travel to Parliament Hill.

Ottawa police have said interprovincial bridges and highway off-ramps may be closed at any time this weekend to limit vehicles entering the downtown core.

Police are deploying 150 uniformed and non-uniformed officers into Centretown, the ByWard Market and Lowertown to address illegal activities with the convoy.

"We have learned from our experience, we have gathered new evidence, we have secured new allies and we're implementing new measures to bring this demonstration to an end," says Police Chief Peter Sloly

Counterprotests in downtown Ottawa

Ottawa police say up to 1,000 counterprotesters are expected to be in downtown Ottawa to oppose the "Freedom Convoy."

Bell said he understands residents' frustration, but asked counterprotesters not to come downtown this weekend.

"We would like to not have that to be another dynamic we have to manage," he said. "Let us successfully work to restore the trust and confidence in the police, restore feelings of safety and security in the neighbourhood, by being able to deploy our resources."

A group called "Reclaim Ottawa" had originally planned a counterprotest to the Freedom Convoy demonstration this afternoon, but part of the organizing committee cancelled the afternoon event at Ottawa City Hall.

Horizon Ottawa and the Coalition Against More Surveillance encouraged people not to attend the rally, saying there is "no safety plan in place."

Increased security in downtown Ottawa

People visiting downtown Ottawa will see increased security measures, along with more officers.

Police set up concrete and heavy equipment barricades on several streets to create "no-access" roadways.

Fences have also been installed around the National War Memorial and the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. Last weekend, photos showed vehicles parked at the memorial, and people using the monument as a washroom.

Ottawa police are investigating the desecration of the National War Memorial last Saturday, after video showed someone dancing on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

Community safety walk

Councillors Jeff Leiper, Catherine McKenney and Shawn Menard will hold the second of three community safety walks in the Centretown area today.

The walk starts at 11 a.m.

"We're walking to make sure people feel safe coming out of their homes and that they know they have a safe spot with people that are going to be on the street in Centretown and we're hoping this happens in Lowertown and along Rideau as well," Menard said.

Community Safety Walks - Keep each other safe. Ours starts today at 11am in Centretown. We will be walking this route and continuing through the weekend. You may wish to plan this for your community this weekend too #Ottawa #ottnews @cmckenney @JLeiper pic.twitter.com/WZhTxz8mj6 — Shawn Menard (@ShawnMenard1) February 4, 2022

Bouncy castle on Wellington Street

The "Freedom Convoy" demonstrators appear to be preparing for a festive atmosphere in front of Parliament Hill this weekend.

CTV News cameras found several bouncy castles and other inflatables ready for set up on Wellington Street.

There is also a large flatbed truck with speakers for speeches and musical performances outside Parliament Hill.