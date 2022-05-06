Here's what mom really wants this Mother's Day: alone time

Abortion is legal in Canada. But is it accessible?

There is a renewed conversation about abortion accessibility and rights for women in Canada after a leaked draft showed that Supreme Court justices are preparing to overturn Roe v. Wade abortion rights in the United States. However, decriminalization of abortion has not ensured abortion equity or necessarily improved access, experts say.

Dozens more civilians rescued from Ukrainian steel plant

Dozens more civilians were rescued Friday from the tunnels under the besieged steel plant where Ukrainian fighters in Mariupol have been making their last stand to prevent Moscow's complete takeover of the strategically important port city.

