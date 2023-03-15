Here's what it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa last month

The average rent in Ottawa increased by a double-digit percentage year-over-year again last month, a new report says.

The March 2023 report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent in Ottawa was $2,093 last month, up 13.5 per cent from February 2022.

That's a $61-per-month increase from last month's average rent, which was up 11.5 per cent year-over-year.

Overall, rents in Canada increased 9.7 per cent year-over-year in February. The report says the annual rate of rent inflation has been moderating since reaching a high of 12.4 per cent in November.

The average rent in Ottawa for a bachelor apartment was $1,657 in February, up 21 per cent year-over-year. The average rent was $1,969 for a one-bedroom and $2,354 for a two-bedroom, both double-digit percentage increases from February 2022.

Ottawa has the 11th-highest average rent in Canada at $2,093 per month.

Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada at $3,120 per month, a 19 per cent increase year-over-year. Burnaby, B.C. is second at $2,902 and Toronto is third at $2,838.