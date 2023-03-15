Here's what it cost to rent an apartment in Ottawa last month
The average rent in Ottawa increased by a double-digit percentage year-over-year again last month, a new report says.
The March 2023 report from Rentals.ca shows the average rent in Ottawa was $2,093 last month, up 13.5 per cent from February 2022.
That's a $61-per-month increase from last month's average rent, which was up 11.5 per cent year-over-year.
Overall, rents in Canada increased 9.7 per cent year-over-year in February. The report says the annual rate of rent inflation has been moderating since reaching a high of 12.4 per cent in November.
The average rent in Ottawa for a bachelor apartment was $1,657 in February, up 21 per cent year-over-year. The average rent was $1,969 for a one-bedroom and $2,354 for a two-bedroom, both double-digit percentage increases from February 2022.
Ottawa has the 11th-highest average rent in Canada at $2,093 per month.
Vancouver has the highest average rent in Canada at $3,120 per month, a 19 per cent increase year-over-year. Burnaby, B.C. is second at $2,902 and Toronto is third at $2,838.
BREAKING | Senior military officer acquitted of sexual assault sues government, PM for $6M
Maj.-Gen. Dany Fortin, a senior military officer who was acquitted of a sexual assault charge late last year, has filed a $6 million lawsuit against the Canadian government.
Trudeau names former GG David Johnston as new independent special rapporteur
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has named former governor general David Johnston as the new independent special rapporteur who will be looking into foreign interference. He has been tasked with helping 'protect the integrity of Canada's democracy.'
Topless Junos protester is B.C. activist with history of attention-grabbing stunts
The topless woman who crashed Monday's Juno Awards ceremony while Avril Lavigne was presenting is a B.C. environmental activist who has made headlines before for other attention-grabbing demonstrations.
T-Mobile scoops up owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed Mint Mobile for US$1.35B
T-Mobile US Inc. said on Wednesday it would buy Ka'ena Corp, the owner of Ryan Reynolds-backed budget service provider Mint Mobile, for up to US$1.35 billion, as the telecom operator looks to maintain growth in a competitive market.
PM Trudeau says 2023 budget will include affordability measures 'that will directly help Canadians'
The 2023 federal budget will include new affordability measures aimed at helping Canadians' navigate the ongoing cost-of-living crunch, according to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
After Silicon Valley Bank's collapse, what would happen if a Canadian bank failed?
Following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), experts say the prospect of a bank failure in Canada remains low and highlight the process by which depositors could get their money back.
Carson Briere, son of Flyers GM Danny, apologizes for pushing wheelchair down stairs
The son of Philadelphia Flyers interim general manager Danny Briere has apologized after a video posted on social media showed him pushing an empty wheelchair down a staircase.
'I'm a very proud Winnipegger': Chris Jericho honoured by mayor and premier
On Wednesday, wrestling superstar Chris Jericho was honoured with a street named after him and the Queen Elizabeth II Platinum Jubilee Medal
Moscow warns U.S. aircraft away from its airspace after drone crash
Moscow warned Washington on Wednesday to keep well away from its airspace, after a U.S. drone intercepted by Russian jets crashed into the Black Sea, the first known direct confrontation between the superpowers since Russia invaded Ukraine.
Halifax University prof. engaged in pattern of predatory and abusive behaviour towards some young men: report
The University of King's College in Halifax has released its independent report on the accusations of sexual assault against one of its former professors.
Canadian home sales drop 40 per cent in February compared with year ago
The Canadian Real Estate Association says homes sales in February dropped 40 per cent compared with a year ago.
COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in N.S. decrease in the month of February
The number of COVID-19 deaths, hospitalizations and cases in Nova Scotia decreased in February, according to monthly COVID-19 numbers released by the province Wednesday.
Accused murderer released on bail in Ontario despite prior criminal charges
An accused murderer was released on bail in Ontario this week after allegedly killing a 28-year-old man outside a bar.
Convicted murderer says he was cast as 'perfect villain' in 'unfair' Bosma trial
Multiple murderer Dellen Millard says he was cast as the 'perfect villain' in the 2013 killing of Tim Bosma, appealing to Ontario's highest court to overturn his conviction for murdering the 32-year-old father.
Ontario just lived through one of the darkest winters in more than 80 years
If you found yourself pining for some sunshine in Ontario in recent months, it’s likely because the province just lived through one of the darkest winter seasons in nearly a century.
Leonardo Rizutto shot in Laval
Leonardo Rizzuto, the youngest son of the late reputed Mafia boss Vito Rizzuto, was injured in a shooting in Laval Wednesday afternoon.
Court tosses case against trans man after 'inappropriate' and 'humiliating' Montreal police interrogation
An arson case has been thrown out, and the accused acquitted after a Quebec Superior Court judge found the police investigator created an atmosphere of oppression by, among other errors, using female pronouns and dead names throughout the interrogation of a trans man.
Former PQ leader Andre Boisclair granted parole
After a failed attempt last November, notably because of an "arrogant attitude" and his refusal to participate in therapy, former PQ leader Andre Boisclair has been granted parole.
Man accused of lying about seeing Sudbury murder suspect insists he was always telling the truth
The defence was on the offensive again Wednesday in Sudbury at the second-degree murder trial of Robert Steven Wright.
Southern Ont. snowmobiler killed in Lake Nipissing crash
A 33-year-old from southern Ontario has died after a single snow machine crash on Lake Nipissing near St. Jean Road on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
'Much bigger than people can even realize': Brantford woman charged with defrauding, harassing Ont. doulas
A 24-year-old woman from Brantford, Ont., is facing dozens of criminal charges, including harassment, fraud and sexual assault, after police say she sought the help of registered doulas for pregnancies and stillbirths that turned out to be fake.
Industrial accident in Aylmer, Ont. claims life of 18 year old
An 18-year-old has died following a workplace accident at Elgin Feeds in Aylmer on Wednesday morning, police said.
Plan your detours as London starts busiest road construction season ever. Here is where and when
Londoners are in for another frustrating year of detours and delays on local roads. A report to the Civic Works Committee reads, '2023 is on track to surpass 2022 as the City of London’s largest construction season in terms of both the number of projects and the value of the work.'
Glencoe, Ont. LCBO robbery suspect involved in crime spree, facing charges
A man from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation is facing a slew of criminal charges after a crime spree on Monday, including a break and enter at an LCBO and failing to remain at the scene of a collision, police said.
Settlement offer for Downtown Winnipeg Police Headquarters lawsuit approved by EPC
A settlement offer for the city’s lawsuit over construction cost overruns for the Downtown Police Headquarters project has been approved by the mayor's inner cricle.
'A dream come true': Winnipeg-born actor to make big screen debut in 'BlackBerry'
Eagle-eyed movie fans who got a first glimpse of the upcoming film 'BlackBerry' in its debut trailer may have spotted some Winnipeg-grown talent.
Missing Steinbach teen may be in Winnipeg or Brandon: RCMP
Steinbach RCMP is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 17-year-old girl.
Trailer released in film about Waterloo, Ont.'s BlackBerry
The trailer for the new biopic about Waterloo region tech giant BlackBerry has officially been released.
Will fences stop Ezra Ave. partiers on St. Patrick’s Day?
The City of Waterloo could be seen putting fences up on Ezra Avenue in Waterloo on Wednesday in preparation for a possible street party on St. Patrick’s Day.
Calgary Transit union, passengers speak out amid ongoing CTrain safety concerns
A violent incident that unfolded at a Calgary LRT station on Wednesday is prompting renewed calls for improved safety measures.
Oil prices plunge, Canadian energy stocks take beating as global banking fears spread
Crude oil prices took a beating Wednesday as market chaos related to a spreading banking crisis continued.
Alberta man won STARS Lottery, then a decade later the service saved his life
An Alberta man who once won the grand prize from the STARS Lottery is sharing the story of how the helicopter rescue service saved his life almost a decade later.
'We will be down to one doctor': Saskatchewan offers $200K bonus for rural physicians
The Government of Saskatchewan is offering physicians a $200,000 bonus to work in rural areas.
Saskatoon real estate agents accused of mortgage fraud
A pair of Saskatoon real estate agents have been charged with multiple counts of fraud following a two-year police investigation.
AEW: Dynamite will air live from Saskatoon this summer
One of the most popular wrestling shows on television will air live from Saskatoon this summer.
Man found son shot 5 times, gave him CPR before his death near north Edmonton school
An Edmonton father described a heartbreaking scene in north Edmonton Wednesday morning when he found his son in the street with gunshot wounds.
'An exercise of freedom': Topless protester stormed Junos for climate action awareness
The topless streaker whose brief protest made international headlines says it was easy to get on the Juno Awards stage Monday evening.
Crime within Edmonton's transit system continues to escalate, despite new efforts by police and their partners
Reports of violent crime at Edmonton's transit locations rose by nearly 53 per cent between 2021 and 2022, according to new data from Edmonton Police Service.
24-year-old woman's death in Abbotsford being investigated as suspicious: police
The death of a 24-year-old woman in Abbotsford Tuesday night is believed to be suspicious, and police say the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the case.
No word from 38-year-old woman for weeks, family concerned: Richmond RCMP
The family of a woman who was last seen in Richmond months ago say the 38-year-old hasn’t been in contact for weeks, sparking concern and a public appeal by police.
B.C. steps in with $479M to save TransLink from potential 'death spiral'
British Columbia is injecting nearly $500 million into the Metro Vancouver transit system to save it from what officials say is a feared “death spiral” sparked in part by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Former Regina college, high school priests among those 'credibly accused' of sexual abuse
Six members of the Jesuits of Canada who were employed at schools in Regina, Sask. were named in a recent list documenting 'credible' accusations of sexual abuse over the past 70 years.
Regina included in All Elite Wrestling 2023 summer schedule
Wrestling fans in the Queen City have something to look forward to this summer as stars from All Elite Wrestling (AEW) are set to arrive this July.
The end of an era: Merlot the Regina police dog retires after 8 years of service
Merlot the facility dog is stepping away from the majority of her duties after eight years of helping children and vulnerable people through traumatic experiences.