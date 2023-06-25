Here's the list of Canada Day events across eastern Ontario

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at some of the events happening across eastern Ontario on Canada Day.

Arnprior

Celebrate Canada Day in Arnprior on Saturday.

Events include the Arnprior Lions Club Pancake Breakfast at the Nick Smith Centre, family entertainment, live music at Robert Simpson Park and more.

The fireworks display begins at 9:45 p.m. The best views are from Hydro Park East or West.

For more information, visit https://www.arnprior.ca/en/recreation-and-culture/canada-day.aspx.

Brockville

Canada Day celebrations will be held in Brockville on Saturday.

Celebrate Canada's 156th birthday with a march and speeches on Court House Green.

At 9:45 p.m., there will be a fireworks display at the waterfront over the St. Lawrence River, just out from Blockhouse Island.

For more information, visit https://brockville.com/news/canada-day-in-brockville/.

Carleton Place

The Town of Carleton Place invites you to Riverside Park in Carleton Place for Canada Day activities.

The event begins at 12:45 p.m. with live entertainment, family activities, vendor's alley and more.

Celebrations will wrap up at 9:45 p.m. with a breathtaking fireworks display along the Mississippi River.

For more information, visit https://carletonplace.ca/canada-day.php.

Clarence-Rockland

Canada Day celebrations will be held as part of the Clarence-Rockland Festival at Simon Park in Rockland.

Activities on July 1 include a car show, Kids Zone, pony rides and more. Fireworks begin at 10 p.m. from Sainte-Trinite Catholic School's property.

For more information, visit https://www.clarence-rockland.com/en/loisirs-et-divertissements/Programme_du_festival.aspx#Saturday-July-1st-2023-Canada-Day-Celebrations.

Cornwall

Celebrate Canada's birthday with a full day of festivities and fireworks in Lamoureux Park in Cornwall.

The event begins with the Optimist Club pancake breakfast from 10:30 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by activities and music all afternoon.

The fireworks show begins at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://cornwalltourism.com/celebrate-canada-day-in-lamoureux-park-2/.

Hawkesbury

Canada Day celebrations will be held as part of the 2023 Hawkesbury Multicultural Festival.

Events will be held in Pioneer Square all day, with fireworks at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://vivreahawkesbury.ca/festivalmulticulturel/.

Kemptville Canada Day

Celebrate Canada Day at Riverside Park in Kemptville on Saturday.

Festivities include musical acts, the Kids Zone, inflatables, dog agility and more.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/NorthGrenvilleCanadaDay/.

Kingston

Kingston is hosting Canada Day celebrations on Saturday.

From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., visit a park or community centre near you for family-friendly events.

Finish off the day with a fireworks display at Confederation Park at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.cityofkingston.ca/residents/city-calendar-events/feature-events/canada-day

Mississippi Mills

Mississippi Mills is celebrating Canada Day on Friday and Saturday.

On Friday, Canada Day celebrations begin in Pakenham at the Stewart Community Centre on MacFarlene Street. There will be a fundraising BBQ, activities for the kids and local entertainment.

On Canada Day, activities begin with a pancake breakfast at 7 a.m. It will be followed by activities in Gemmill Park in Almonte from 1:30 p.m. to dusk.

If weather permits, fireworks will cap off both nights.

For more information, visit https://www.mississippimills.ca/en/explore-and-play/canada-day-celebrations.aspx.

Pembroke

The city of Pembroke and downtown Pembroke are hosting two days of Canada Day activities.

The festivities begin on Friday at Riverside Park Beach, featuring a bonfire and entertainment before a film on the soccer field.

On Saturday, the city will host children and family activities at the Pembroke Waterfront. Fireworks will cap off the evening at Riverside Park.

For more information, visit https://pembroke.ca/en/recreation-and-culture/canada-day.aspx.

Petawawa

The town of Petawawa is hosting Canada Day celebrations at the Petawawa Civic Centre.

Enjoy a petting zoo, inflatables and games, live music and BBQ hot dogs, drinks and cake.

The event runs from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

For more information, visit https://www.petawawa.ca/residents/community-services/events/canada-day.html.

Prescott

Celebrate Canada Day in Prescott.

The Canada Day Family Fun Zone will be at the Leo Boivin Community Centre from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m., with live entertainment, games, crafts, activities and a free community hot dog BBQ.

There will be fireworks in the evening.

For more information, visit https://www.prescott.ca/recreation-culture/activities-community-events/#:~:text=Mark%20your%20calendars%20for%20Canada,on%20Saturday%20July%201st%2C%202023!

Renfrew

Celebrate Canada Day in the town of Renfrew on Saturday.

Events will be held at the Ma-te-Way Park from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with fireworks at dusk.

For more information, visit https://www.facebook.com/events/193505686529465/?ref=newsfeed.

Russell

The Russell Lions Club and the Russell Agricultural Society host Canada Day celebrations on Friday and Saturday.

Saturday's lineup at the Russell Fair Grounds includes a free breakfast, kids bicycle ride parade, food, entertainment, games and more.

Fireworks at the Russell High School begin at 10 p.m.

For more information, visit http://lionsrussell.com/canadaday/.

For a list of all Canada Day events in eastern Ontario, visit https://www.canada.ca/en/canadian-heritage/campaigns/list-events.html.