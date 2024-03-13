Here's how to make friends and stay active this spring in Ottawa

If making friends and staying active are on the agenda for this spring, the City of Ottawa has a plan for you.

To do so, you can join a City Wide Sports League for "a variety of mixed and women's leagues for ages 18 and up" from beach volleyball to pickleball, the city says in a news release on its website.

“Rally your friends to create your own team or join individually and be matched with an existing team,” reads the release.

Here’s a list of the leagues:

Basketball leagues

The women’s basketball league runs from Wednesday, April 17 to Wednesday, May 22 at the Ottawa Technical Secondary School.

Beach volleyball leagues

Mixed and women’s beach volleyball leagues run from late May to mid-August at Britannia Beach, Mooney’s Bay Beach and Petrie Island Beach. You can play with a team of two, three, four or six players.

Pickleball leagues

Women’s pickleball leagues run from early May to mid-July at Pinecrest Creation Complex. You can play with a partner in leagues for ages 18 and up or over age 50.

Softball leagues

The women’s softball league runs from Wednesday, May 1 to Wednesday, Aug. 14 at various locations across the city.

Spikeball leagues

The mixed spikeball league runs from Tuesday, July 2 to Tuesday, Aug.13 at Mooney’s Bay Park.

Schedules, standings and leaderboards are available online.

To enroll, visit register.ottawa.ca.