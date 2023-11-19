Here's how Quebec public sector strikes could affect services in Gatineau this week

Tens of thousands of public sector workers are set to hold strikes this week in Gatineau and across Quebec, to back demands for a new contract in talks with the Quebec government.

The Common Front will kick off the job action with a walkout involving 420,000 members on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Officials warn schools, health, social services and CEGEPs will be affected by the strike by CSN, APTS, CSQ and FTQ unions.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé (FIQ), which represents 80,000 nurses and other health care professionals, will hold a strike on Thursday and Friday. And starting on Thursday, 60,000 teachers under the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) will launch an unlimited general strike.

"We said that if there was no settlement by the 21st, we'd be on strike. It's clear that there won't be a settlement before the 21st. What we're saying is that we're ready to negotiate seven days a week. We want a settlement," CSN vice-president François Enault told The Canadian Press.

The three strikes come two weeks after public sector workers held a one-day strike in Quebec.

The strike will affect residents living and working in Gatineau, including students. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at how the strike could affect residents in Gatineau.

Schools and daycares

The following school boards in western Quebec say classes, childcare services and transportation will be closed due to the strike action by teachers:

Western Quebec School Board (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the board's website)

Cœur-des-Vallées (CSSCV) (Starting Tuesday for an indefinite period of time)

des Draveurs school service center (Starting Tuesday for an indefinite period of time)

Haut-Bois de l'Outaouais school service center (Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, according to the board's website)

Portages-de-l'Outaouais (Tuesday until further notice)

Health and social services

Quebec's Common Front represents some healthcare and social service workers, and they will be on strike Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The Fédération interprofessionnelle de la santé, representing nurses and healthcare professionals, will hold strike action on Thursday and Friday.

The union says it must maintain a "certain level of care" to ensure health and safety during the strike action. The FIQ says services must be maintained at:

70 per cent for operating services

80 per cent in highly specialized centres

85 per cent in hospital care units

90 per cent in CHSLDs

100 per cent in emergency departments and intensive care

The CISSS de l'Outaouais has previously said emergencies and essential care will not be affected by strikes, but there may be delays in other health services and the hours of operation of its offices could change.

SAQ

The SAQ will not be affected by the strike in Quebec.

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond