OTTAWA -- The photo radar camera near Holy Trinity Catholic High School in Kanata has been an expensive spot for Ottawa drivers, generating more than $845,000 in fines in the first 10 months the camera was installed.

Meantime, the photo radar camera on Bayshore Drive was the busiest since the launch of the Automated Speed Enforcement pilot project last summer, nabbing 17,400 speeders near St. Rose of Lima School.

Data provided by the city to CTV News Ottawa shows photo radar cameras at eight locations across Ottawa issued 90,295 charges between July 13, 2020 and May 2021. The 90,295 charges resulted in $4.6 million in fines to Ottawa motorists.

Ottawa launched the automated speed enforcement pilot project on July 13, 2020, designating eight Community Safety Zones for photo radar cameras. The city initially purchased four cameras, with one camera permanently installed on Bayshore Drive and another camera set up on Innes Road. The other two cameras rotated between six locations across Ottawa.

Two more cameras were purchased in December and two more were installed in the winter, meaning all eight Community Safety Zones have permanent photo radar cameras.

In a statement to CTVNewsOttawa.ca, the city outlined how many tickets were issued at each location since the launch of the Automated Speed Enforcement Pilot Project.

The camera on Bayshore Drive, near 50 Bayshore Dr. and St. Rose of Lima School, issued 17,475 tickets between July 13, 2020, and May 2021, resulting in $799,685.50 in fines for speeding.

The other "fixed" location camera since the start of the pilot project on Innes Road, between Provence Ave. and Trim Road, issued 8,704 tickets since the launch of the program last July, resulting in $690,718 worth of fines for drivers.

Motorists received a total of $845,565 in fines for speeding via the photo radar camera on Katimavik Road, between Castlefrank Road and McGibbon Drive. The city says 15,136 tickets were issued by the photo radar camera.

The photo radar camera on Watters Drive issued the fewest tickets for speeding through the first 10 months of the pilot project. A total of 4,502 tickets were issued for speeding, resulting in $197,915 in fines.

All revenue generated from the Automated Speed Enforcement program supports Ottawa's Road Safety Action Plan, which focuses on making roads safer for all users.

In a statement on Twitter, Mayor Jim Watson said the early observations from the pilot-project show that the average percentage of high-end speeders across all sites has reduced by 75 per cent.

Early observations show that the average % of high-end speeders across all ASE sites has reduced by 75%. I look forward to hearing the final results this fall. #SROttawa — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) July 21, 2021

Tickets issued by the automated speed enforcement program are mailed to the registered plate owner of the vehicle. There are no demerit points associated with the speeding ticket.

In a statement on its website, the city of Ottawa says the fine is based on the speed of the vehicle.

"Like speeding tickets issued by police officers, the fine amount will be based on how much the driver was exceeding the posted speed limit," said the city. "As the offence occurred in a community safety zone, the fine will be doubled."

Here is a look at the charges filed through the Automated Speed Enforcement Program between July 13, 2020, and May 2021.