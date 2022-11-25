Here's a snapshot as OPH continues to warn about the flu and COVID in Ottawa
Ottawa Public Health warns the flu levels are very high in Ottawa heading into the final weekend of November, and is once again recommending wearing a well-fitted mask while in indoor public and crowded spaces to help reduce the transmission of viruses in the community.
In its weekly COVID-19 snapshot, the health unit says COVID, influenza and other respiratory viruses continue to circulate in the community.
"Wastewater virus detection levels of flu are very high and wastewater virus detection levels of RSV are moderate," Ottawa Public Health said on Twitter.
"We can do things to help. Wear a well-fitting mask when in indoor public and crowded outdoor spaces and stay home when feeling sick to help us reduce the burden of these viruses in our community."
Ottawa's influenza positivity rate was 23.4 per cent for the week ending Nov. 19.
Meantime, two more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19.
The health unit is reporting 152 new laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since Tuesday, along with two new deaths.
There are 20 Ottawa residents in hospital with an active COVID-19 infection, up from 20 patients on Tuesday. There are two people in the ICU with an active infection.
OPH hospitalization figures only represent Ottawa residents who are in hospital because of an active case of COVID-19. Local hospitals report higher figures, which include patients who were admitted for reasons other than COVID-19 but have tested positive and patients who are not from Ottawa.
- The Ottawa Hospital: 71 patients (as of Tuesday)
- Queensway Carleton Hospital: 14 patients
- Montfort Hospital: 19 patients (as of Nov. 18)
- CHEO: One patient
Since the first case of COVID-19 in Ottawa in March 2020, there have been 86,290 total cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 965 deaths.
OTTAWA'S KEY COVID-19 STATISTICS
- COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (Nov. 14-20): 26.3
- Seven-day average of positivity rate in the Ottawa community, including long-term care: 14.3 per cent
- Known active cases: 344
COVID-19 VACCINES IN OTTAWA
Updated Nov. 21.
- Ottawa residents with 1 dose (5+): 923,3630
- Ottawa residents with 2 doses (5+): 890,809
- Ottawa residents with 3 doses (5+): 607,941
- Ottawa residents with 4 doses (12+): 293,423
- Share of population five and older with at least one dose: 93 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least two doses: 90 per cent
- Share of population five and older with at least three doses: 61 per cent
- Share of population 12 and older with at least four doses: 32 per cent
*Statistics on Ottawa residents with one or more doses include anyone with an Ottawa postal code who was vaccinated anywhere in Ontario.
AROUND THE REGION
- Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 13 in hospital, 1 in ICU
- Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 7 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 17 in hospital, 4 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays only)
- Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit: 9 in hospital, 1 in ICU (Updated on Tuesdays)
- Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 4 in hospital, 0 in ICU (Updated on Thursdays)
- Outaouais (Gatineau and western Quebec): 81 in hospital, 1 in ICU
COVID-19 OUTBREAKS
Ottawa Public Health is currently reporting active outbreaks in the following locations
- 9 in hospitals
- 5 in long-term care homes
- 6 in retirement homes
- 2 in a group home
- 1 in a shelter
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's COVID-19 outbreak dashboard.
INFLUENZA OUTBREAKS
- 1 in a hospital
- 1 in a long-term care home
A full list of locations with active outbreaks is available on OPH's outbreak dashboard.
