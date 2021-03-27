OTTAWA -- Any outdoor plans you have for Sunday will be rained out, as another major weather system prepares to soak the Ottawa area.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement, calling for "rain, heavy at times," on Sunday.

The forecast calls for 20 to 35 millimetres of rain to fall on the national capital region and Highway 417 corridor. The rain will start Sunday morning and continue until the evening.

"Heavy downpours can cause water pooling on roads and reduced visibility," said Environment Canada in the special weather statement Saturday afternoon.

"Localized flooding in low-lying areas is also possible."

Ottawa received record-breaking rain on Friday. Environment Canada said 30.9 mm of rain was recorded at the Ottawa Airport on Friday, more than double the previous record for March 26 of 13.2 mm, set in 1953.

The record for greatest rainfall on March 28 is 37.2 millimetres, set back in 2000.

The forecast calls for a mainly cloudy night, with a low of -2 C.

Rain will begin Sunday morning. High 12 C.

The rain will end Sunday evening then cloudy with a chance of showers after midnight. There is also a chance of flurries overnight. A low of -6C.

Monday's outlook is sunny with a high of 7 C.

Tuesday is also looking sunny. The forecast high for Tuesday is 14 C.

More showers and a return to single digits is in the long-term forecast for the remainder of next week.