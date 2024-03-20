Here are Ottawa's best workers in the tourism industry

The capital celebrated its best front-line workers in the tourism industry through the second annual Shine On Awards Tuesday night at the Canadian Museum of History.

The Shine On Awards overall grand prize went to the city’s skilled front desk agent at Les Suites Ottawa Nikolay Stanchulov.

“It feels pretty amazing,” Stanchulov said. “My favourite part is just meeting new people from all over the world, practice different languages I speak. I truly enjoy the environment at Les Suites.”

The following winners were also recognized for their exceptional service during the event:

• Amisha Chudasama, from The Westin Ottawa, in the “Exceptional Leadership” category.

• RaeAnn Davey, from Fulton’s Sugar Bush and Maple Shop, in the “Exceptional Service: Attraction” category.

• Sirma Martineau, from Delta Hotels by Marriott Ottawa City Centre, in the “Exceptional Service: Festival/Banquet/Event” category.

• Ryan Taylor, from Andaz Ottawa ByWard Market, in the “Exceptional Service: Guest Relations” category.

• Maureen Clawson, from Hyatt Place Ottawa West, in the “Exceptional Service: Heart of House” category.

• Zooyoun Kim, from Dhruvees Restaurant, in the “Exceptional Service: Restaurant/Culinary” category.

• Megan Williams, from Ottawa Yacht Tours, in the “Exceptional Service: Tour Services” category.

The event -- developed by Ottawa Tourism -- recognizes customer service excellence and celebrates the frontline tourism industry.

Nominations were gathered throughout the year then judged by an expert panel.

“This is one of the best events of the year. Here we are in 2024 doing our second year of shine on and it just continues to get better and better,” said Steve Ball from Ottawa Gatineau Hotel Association.

Ottawa’s tourism industry puts $ 2 billion into the local economy annually.