CTV Morning Live's Henry Burris will be inducted into Temple University's Athletics Hall of Fame.

At Temple University, Burris held 20 passing records and left the university ranked second all time in the Big East conference in passing yards with 7495 yards.

Burris went on to have a career in the CFL- ranking third all time in passing yards and passing touchdowns. He played on four different CFL teams including the Saskatchewan Roughriders, Calgary Stampeders, Hamilton Tiger-Cats and finishing his career with the Ottawa Redblacks.

He won 3 Grey Cups, including one here in Ottawa, and was the CFL's Most Outstanding Player twice.

Burris joined the team at Bell Media in Februrary 2017 as a co-host on CTV Morning Live.