Hedley’s Ottawa show slated for Tuesday is still on, according to the show’s promoters.

In a statement, Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group, who manages the TD Place venue, says it condemns acts of sexual misconduct. Adding that OSEG is under contract and the show will go on.

The Canadian pop-rock group has been dropped by its management and the JUNO Awards following sexual misconduct allegations made online.

A statement released Friday by Watchdog Management and the Feldman Agency cited "the multiple allegations against Hedley" as the reason for the decision.

On Twitter, women as young as 14 have alleged they have been victims of inappropriate behavior by band members.

In a statement the band calls the accusations ‘unsubstantiated’.

Posting on Facebook, “All of us in Hedley respect and applaud the #MeToo movement.. However, if we are to have a meaningful, open and honest discussion, we all have to accept and respect that there are at least two sides to every story.”

The group scheduled to open for Hedley in Ottawa has backed out.

In a statement Neon Dreams says “in light of the allegations surfacing against Hedley, we can no longer in good conscience continue on the Cageless tour.”

Ottawa’s Ruqayyah Bobat had tickets to the Hedley show on February 20th. She has since contacted the box office for a refund.

“I’m really uncomfortable going to a show where this is alleged to have happened,” Bobat said.

Friday Bobat received word through e-mail she would be refunded.

Some fans are coming to Hedley’s defense.

Robin Streeting writes, ‘Wow. Allegations th3se days can just ruins someone career and life just like that ??? Not saying it didn't happen but should be proven guilty first.”

Ray Letour says “once again guilty until proven innocent.”

On Thursday, several radio stations across the country announced the suspension of all airplay of Hedley songs.

Bell Media, the parent station of CTV News Ottawa, writes “we can confirm Hedley songs have currently been removed from playlists at Bell Media radio stations.

The Junos also dropped the Vancouver group from the upcoming televised awards bash in what was called a joint decision with the band "after careful consideration of the situation."

OSEG says ticketholders with any questions should contact the box office.