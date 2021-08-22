OTTAWA -- It's day four of a heat wave gripping Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Now, Environment Canada says the hot and humid could possibly continue into next week.

A Heat Warning continues for Ottawa, with the humidex expected to make it feel like 39 degrees today.

"Temperatures may be a degree or so lower Monday, although confidence in this slight cooling trend is low," said Environment Canada in an updated weather statement.

"However, temperatures may once again rise to the low 30s early next week."

The Environment Canada forecast calls for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of showers this afternoon. High 31 C, with the humidex making it feel like 39.

It will be mainly cloudy tonight, with a low of 20 C.

Monday will be mainly cloudy with a chance of afternoon showers High 30 C, with the humidex making it feel like 38 degrees.

Tuesday will be Sunny with a high of 31 C, while the outlook for Wednesday is mainly sunny with a high of 29 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 24 C, and a low of 14 C.

WARMEST AUG. 21 IN 100 YEARS

The temperature hit 32.9 C at the Ottawa Airport on Saturday.

That broke the previous record for warmest Aug. 21 recorded at the Ottawa Airport, which was 32.8 C set back in 1955.

An old weather station recorded a temperature of 35.6C in 1916.

EMERGENCY COOLING CENTRES OPEN

The City of Ottawa has opened three emergency cooling centres to give people a place to escape from the heat.

The following sites will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

City Hall, 110 Laurier Ave. W. (Sports Hall of Fame – 1st Floor Heritage building)

Plant Recreation Centre, 930 Somerset St. W.

Overbrook Community Centre, 33 Quill St.

The emergency cooling centres are set up to ensure users can practice proper physical distancing and have access to water. Residents should bring a mask with them if they have one.